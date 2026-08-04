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04.08.2026 19:57:00
Swiss Equities Climb On Easing Tech Fears, Oil Price Decline
(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks closed higher on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as easing worries about tech valuations, optimism about U.S.-Iran peace talks and weak oil prices aided sentiment.
Data from the U.S. showing a sharp rise in manufacturing activity in the world's largest economy helped as well.
Despite some uncertainty about Iran and the U.S. engaging in any meaningful talks, there is a bit of optimism about the two countries reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within the next couple of days.
"We are in talks with the Iranians," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "There is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict."
Brent crude futures fell to $78.70 a barrel, losing nearly 6%, easing worries about inflation and interest rates.
The benchmark SMI briefly fell below the flat line around mid-morning but kept moving higher thereafter to finally settle at 14,463.23, gaining 91.46 points or 0.64%.
Partners Group and VAT Group moved up 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Givaudan, UBS Group and Amrize gained 2%-2.2%. ABB and Holcim climbed nearly 2%.
Logitech International, Geberit, Julius Baer and Sika gained 1.7%-1.85%. Straumann Holding, Alcon, Sonova, SGS and Richemont ended up by 0.75%-1.1%. Galderma Group, Swiss Life Holding, Roche, Sandoz Group and Schindler Ps posted modest gains.
Zurich Insurance ended lower by a little over 1%. Lindt & Spruengli and Lonza Group drifted down 0.86% and 0.68%, respectively. Swiss Re and Nestle edged down marginally.
Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen
T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.Weiterlesen!
KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerKräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich freundlich -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Aufschläge. Auch an den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Dienstag überwiegend mit positiven Vorzeichen.