Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 15:15:00

Swiss engineering meets Swiss tech as Sauber Engineering joins forces with MindMaze

HINWIL, Switzerland, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauber Engineering will take on a prominent role in the Healthtech sector as it unveils a new long-term partnership with neurotechnology giant MindMaze.

MindMaze logo (www.mindmaze.com) (PRNewsfoto/MindMaze)

The link-up between these two Swiss powerhouses will enable Sauber Engineering to deploy its world-class R&D, design and production capabilities to help MindMaze redefine its homebased neuro-recovery products. The partnership will focus on hardware design and manufacturing for its current range of MindMotion products as the company expands on the current global footprint across 20 countries.  

Boasting decades' worth of engineering expertise and uniquely varied manufacturing capabilities, Sauber Engineering has the know-how and facilities to provide the centre of excellence for product design for MindMaze, that includes cutting edge material science. As part of this process, Sauber Engineering will provide a full-service package for MindMaze's teleneuro and telerehabilitation platforms such as the MindMotion GO.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Group: "The launch of this partnership is an important message that reinforces Sauber Engineering's position as a provider of world-class design and development services. By joining forces with another leading Swiss company like MindMaze, we can apply our expertise and skills in one of the world's most exciting fields, bringing forth synergies that will benefit both companies."

Axel Kruse, CEO of Sauber Engineering: "We are excited to begin this long-term partnership with MindMaze. The range of digital health products they are developing is ever-growing and Sauber Engineering can help them continue on this path of innovation. Our engineering experience, together with our unique manufacturing capabilities, will allow us to manage the whole development process of a product, from design to final packaging. Together with MindMaze, we can continue to grow the successful Swiss innovation and development model that has gained plaudits for its commitment to quality."

Tej Tadi, Founder & CEO of MindMaze: "Building the future of brain technology, especially at the level of quality necessary in healthcare applications, we look forward to partnering with a firm that has the calibre of Sauber as it guarantees not only a high level of design thinking but also an unparalleled, sustainable quality."

Media contact:
press@sauber-group.com

Will Ponissi, Senior Communications Manager, william.ponissi@sauber-group.com, +41 79 591 57 85
Katharina Rees, Communications Manager, katharina.rees@sauber-group.com, +41 79 757 52 85

media@mindmaze.com

Phoebe Alix, Communications Director, phoebe.alix@mindmaze.com, +39 389 0604 788

About Sauber Group of Companies: 
The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For the last 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2020 championship under the new team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

About MindMaze:
MindMaze is the billion-dollar brain technology company that builds intuitive human-machine interfaces through its breakthrough neuro-inspired computing platform. The company's innovations are at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing and engineering. Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, the company's U.S. headquarters is in San Francisco, CA, with technology development based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's first products in healthcare which help patients with post-stroke disabilities and brain injuries. MindMaze has a presence in 20 countries and with its subsidiaries, and operates across the Healthcare, Media and Automotive industries. For more information please visit the MindMaze website - MindMaze.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-engineering-meets-swiss-tech-as-sauber-engineering-joins-forces-with-mindmaze-301085938.html

SOURCE MindMaze

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’518.00
1.82 %
ABB 21.24
0.43 %
The Swatch Grp 188.70
0.40 %
Lonza Grp 498.50
0.34 %
Geberit 473.00
0.23 %
CieFinRichemont 60.00
-0.66 %
Sika 182.00
-0.76 %
Roche Hldg G 328.40
-0.92 %
Adecco Group 44.25
-0.96 %
Novartis 82.19
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:40
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
14:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mit erneuter Kursverdopplung: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Wall Street etwas tiefer erwartet -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Wall Street etwas tiefer erwartet -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Märkte dürften mit leichten Abschlägen in den Handel starten. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB