Swiss engineering meets Swiss tech as Sauber Engineering joins forces with MindMaze

HINWIL, Switzerland, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauber Engineering will take on a prominent role in the Healthtech sector as it unveils a new long-term partnership with neurotechnology giant MindMaze.

The link-up between these two Swiss powerhouses will enable Sauber Engineering to deploy its world-class R&D, design and production capabilities to help MindMaze redefine its homebased neuro-recovery products. The partnership will focus on hardware design and manufacturing for its current range of MindMotion products as the company expands on the current global footprint across 20 countries.

Boasting decades' worth of engineering expertise and uniquely varied manufacturing capabilities, Sauber Engineering has the know-how and facilities to provide the centre of excellence for product design for MindMaze, that includes cutting edge material science. As part of this process, Sauber Engineering will provide a full-service package for MindMaze's teleneuro and telerehabilitation platforms such as the MindMotion GO.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Group: "The launch of this partnership is an important message that reinforces Sauber Engineering's position as a provider of world-class design and development services. By joining forces with another leading Swiss company like MindMaze, we can apply our expertise and skills in one of the world's most exciting fields, bringing forth synergies that will benefit both companies."

Axel Kruse, CEO of Sauber Engineering: "We are excited to begin this long-term partnership with MindMaze. The range of digital health products they are developing is ever-growing and Sauber Engineering can help them continue on this path of innovation. Our engineering experience, together with our unique manufacturing capabilities, will allow us to manage the whole development process of a product, from design to final packaging. Together with MindMaze, we can continue to grow the successful Swiss innovation and development model that has gained plaudits for its commitment to quality."

Tej Tadi, Founder & CEO of MindMaze: "Building the future of brain technology, especially at the level of quality necessary in healthcare applications, we look forward to partnering with a firm that has the calibre of Sauber as it guarantees not only a high level of design thinking but also an unparalleled, sustainable quality."

Media contact:

press@sauber-group.com



Will Ponissi, Senior Communications Manager, william.ponissi@sauber-group.com, +41 79 591 57 85

Katharina Rees, Communications Manager, katharina.rees@sauber-group.com, +41 79 757 52 85

media@mindmaze.com

Phoebe Alix, Communications Director, phoebe.alix@mindmaze.com, +39 389 0604 788

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For the last 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2020 championship under the new team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

About MindMaze:

MindMaze is the billion-dollar brain technology company that builds intuitive human-machine interfaces through its breakthrough neuro-inspired computing platform. The company's innovations are at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing and engineering. Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, the company's U.S. headquarters is in San Francisco, CA, with technology development based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's first products in healthcare which help patients with post-stroke disabilities and brain injuries. MindMaze has a presence in 20 countries and with its subsidiaries, and operates across the Healthcare, Media and Automotive industries. For more information please visit the MindMaze website - MindMaze.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-engineering-meets-swiss-tech-as-sauber-engineering-joins-forces-with-mindmaze-301085938.html

SOURCE MindMaze