08.03.2021 19:37:00

Swiss Bank Alternative, CrescoFin, Announces Liquidity Mining Program

The first regulated company with equity tokens listed on DEXes is taking deeper strides into DeFi.

GENEVA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful listing of the wCRES token, CrescoFin is excited to announce a new liquidity mining program in cooperation with GYSR, a platform that allows projects to configure and deploy their own yield farm with just a few clicks.

CrescoFin is a regulated Swiss bank alternative. The core offer is an insured, interest-bearing product in fiat (cryptocurrencies to come) with higher rates than customers can find at traditional financial institutions. CRES - CrescoFin's equity token – is matched 1:1 with shares in the company, and these tokens have full voting and dividend rights protected by Swiss law. The wrapped version, wCRES, can be freely exchanged by anyone, just like a share certificate traded on an exchange.

To incentivize liquidity provision of wCRES, CrescoFin is launching a Geyser on 9 March. The program will reward liquidity providers of the wCRES/ETH pair on the Uniswap Decentralized Exchange with up to 25000 wCRES over 4 months.

In order to claim a portion of these rewards, users must first provide an equivalent amount of wCRES and ETH to the wCRES pool on Uniswap. After receiving a correspondent amount of wCRES-ETH LP tokens in return, the LP tokens need to be staked on the GYSR platform.

The staking of Uni V2 LP tokens on the GYSR platform is not locked. Liquidity providers can choose to leave the program whenever they want. But since the rewards increase on a linear scale, liquidity providers that stay in for the entirety of the liquidity mining program receive a bigger reward.

Derek Mayne, Managing Director and Co-Founder of CrescoFin, noted the importance of liquidity mining incentives:

"Our community is our most valuable asset, so it's important to align incentives between CrescoFin and its tokenholders. Through liquidity mining, we hope to provide a vehicle for users to invest in the long-term value of the company and at the same time reward financial commitments and participation."

Besides Uniswap, CrescoFin also has a presence on the DODO Exchange. Its wCRES/USDT pool will benefit from a liquidity mining program as well, set to be announced soon.

About CrescoFin

Founded in 2019, CrescoFin SA, incorporated and regulated in Geneva, Switzerland, is a financial services company offering insured financial instruments to institutional and private clients, harnessing blockchain technology in accounts receivable financing. Funds are held in US Dollars, Swiss Francs, and Euros. The company's digital equity tokens (wCRES) are listed on the Uniswap and DODO decentralized exchanges.

Website  | Twitter  | LinkedIn | YouTube

Bloomberg: CREFIN | USD ISIN CH0558513484 | CHF ISIN CH0558513468 | EURO ISIN CH0558513476

CrescoFin SA Logo

 

3 GYSR staking interface - illustrative figures

Notes to editor

  • Fully compliant equity tokens: https://medium.com/crescofin/creating-defi-equity-tokens-1ca82cbb7dba
  • Company Manifesto: https://medium.com/crescofin/replacing-banking-with-code-db196c27e010
  • Liquidity Mining: https://medium.com/bollinger-investment-group/liquidity-mining-a-user-centric-token-distribution-strategy-1d05c5174641
  • GYSR platform: https://www.gysr.io/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-bank-alternative-crescofin-announces-liquidity-mining-program-301242583.html

SOURCE CrescoFin SA

