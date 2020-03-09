Swing Kingdom Further Bolsters Production, Delivery Efficiency with Finance-Focused COO

LEOLA, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing Kingdom (www.swingkingdom.com), the nation's largest manufacturer of vinyl playground equipment, announced today that it has further enhanced its competitive advantage with the addition finance-focused COO Nate Eisenberg. Nate will apply his intimate understanding of cross-industry operational best practices to all facets of Swing Kingdom's business, generating efficiencies that will benefit its distributors, partners and customers.

Nate was previously a Financial Analyst with Hamilton Lane, a leading private equity firm. He was responsible for executing full due diligence on 11 disparate companies, resulting in a total capital investment of nearly $400 million. Nate also had ongoing operational oversight of 15 portfolio companies and their respective management teams. He was formerly an Analyst with both LBC Credit Partners and TD Bank. Nate earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance, magna cum laude, from Temple University – Fox School of Business.

"We are pleased to announce Nate's addition to the seasoned Swing Kingdom team," said Lou Castelli, Swing Kingdom Chairman. "His skillset and financial acumen represent an evolutionary leap forward for the company, and indicative of our commitment to continuous process improvement. We look forward to providing an optimized experience for every link in our supply chain."

"Through my own analysis I discovered that Swing Kingdom represents an ideal confluence of product excellence, proven distribution and market opportunity," stated Nate. "I applaud the team for their incredible efforts to date and corresponding success, and I believe we have the opportunity together to elevate Swing Kingdom to even greater heights."

About Swing Kingdom

For well over a decade, Swing Kingdom has been equipping parents with more than just swings and slides. Our safe and durable playsets launch active imaginations from a solid platform of maintenance-free construction. As a family-operated manufacturer of premier vinyl swing sets, we strive to design and build fine quality, affordable swing sets perfect for children of all ages. For loads of fun and family time, count on Swing Kingdom. From the 500 square foot building where we started our business in 2000, to our new 43,000 square foot facility, Swing Kingdom has always focused on creating innovative designs and using long-lasting, environmentally safe materials to build a kid's favorite place to play outside. Learn more at www.swingkingdom.com.

