03.07.2019 22:30:00

Swinerton Celebrates Grand Opening of 43,000 Square Foot Expansion at Valley View Casino

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Valley View Casino & Hotel held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new expansion at the casino delivered by Swinerton San Diego. Ready for guests to enjoy this holiday weekend, the improvements were designed and built to elevate the experience of each guest, providing additional space to play, dine, and enjoy their time while visiting one of San Diego's premier gaming destinations.

The expansion is just one in a line of many successful projects Swinerton has completed in the past 14 years for San Pasqual Casino Development Group, Inc. For this expansion work included adding 43,000 square feet to the existing gaming floor. A new 30' glass enclosed entrance, Player's Club, promotions area, signature restaurant and bar were also added. Additionally, a renovation to their award-winning Buffet, Non-Smoking Casino, and Main Casino were completed as well as the construction of a grand new main entrance with a porte cochere and free valet service. The casino remained 100% operational and open to guests throughout the entirety of the work, a testament to the dedication of the entire team involved in this project.

"Congratulations to everyone on the Valley View team for another successful project completion," said Swinerton Project Executive Stephen Campion. "It's an honor to be a part of the team and have a hand in building great guest experiences at Valley View."

About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence.

 

SOURCE Swinerton

