Swinerton Announces Executive Promotions, 15 Hires To Support Southeast Pipeline

Responding to the exponential growth of its project pipeline, Swinerton Southeast is expanding its team of 73 employees in Atlanta and the Carolinas with the promotions of Paul Nielsen, operations manager, Derek Mosiman, director of special projects, in the Atlanta office. In 2019, the Southeast division grew its revenues by 200 percent with exponential revenue and team growth projected in 2020. An additional 15 construction professionals were also hired recently throughout the Southeast to support demand for the company's technology-driven, high-quality construction services.

"Swinerton's commitment to offering clients the highest quality professionals, service and cutting-edge technology continues to drive demand for our business and, subsequently, the growth of our company," states Jared Hoeflich, division manager, Swinerton Southeast. "Our high-caliber portfolio of clients expects excellence from our team. That means an unwavering, daily pursuit of innovation and value – one of the reasons for our recent wins and current projects that include Deloitte's new Charlotte office as well as Marriott's new dual-branded hotel along the infamous Peachtree Street in Atlanta – as well as our extensive work with Delta at Atlanta's [Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International] Airport. Both Paul and Derek understand this mantra and have worked tirelessly to outperform for our clients."

Formerly serving as the Atlanta Market Leader, Paul Nielsen assumes responsibilities as Operations Manager where he works in partnership with the entire construction team in support of effective project management throughout the construction cycle. Nielsen engages early in the preconstruction strategy development and oversees all subsequent planning and construction phases including conformance to contract obligations. Since he joined Swinerton in 2016, he has worked with a range of clients including Marriott, TPA Group, 3M, JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Keysight Technologies. His career includes pivotal roles in building workspace for many of metro Atlanta's Class A office and medical complexes including Carters|OshKosh corporate headquarters, which earned the ENR Best Interior Project award, and Delta's Inflight Lounge at Concourse A at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Nielsen serves on the board of Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD), an organization that renovates homes for special needs children. He is also a member of NAIOP.

Derek Mosiman joined Swinerton in 2009 and recently served as Project Executive for Special Projects Group as well as the aviation market leader. In his new role as Director of Special Projects, Mosiman oversees the construction team providing administrative and technical direction to ensure that all projects are built according to design, budget, quality standards and schedule. His previous experience affords him the skillset to mitigate risk and address issues while empowering the team through organization, clear direction and personal accountability. His experience with clients such as Keysight Technologies, Delta Airlines and Sharp Memorial Hospital establishes a diverse platform of corporate office, aviation, healthcare and public works expertise. Mosiman earned a master's degree in business administration and is accredited as LEED AP. His work on the Seismic Retrofit and 4th Floor ICU at Sharp Memorial Hospital earned him and the team a 2014 DBIA National Merit Award. He is a member of NAIOP and ABC's Future Leader Program.

In addition, Swinerton has hired the following construction professionals over the past 100 days:

Atlanta



William Banfield , Senior Superintendent

, Senior Superintendent Edward Alcock , Superintendent

, Superintendent Mark Vetter , Superintendent

, Superintendent Bo Montiel , Assistant Superintendent

, Assistant Superintendent Joel McLain , Preconstruction Manager

, Preconstruction Manager Johnathan Whitlow , Senior Estimator

, Senior Estimator Cole Ray , Project Engineer

, Project Engineer Brittany Parkinson , Marketing Coordinator

, Marketing Coordinator Grace Brown , Recruiting Specialist

Charlotte



Jason Hlewicki , Director of Special Projects

, Director of Special Projects Skip Graham , Superintendent

, Superintendent Lori Epstein , Senior Project Manager

, Senior Project Manager Randy Limerick , Senior Estimator

, Senior Estimator Rachel Stolzman , Project Engineer

Raleigh



Kyle Bailey , Project Manager

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. The team has earned its reputation as a preferred builder and trusted partner for notable names within the hospitality, aviation, multi-family, office, mixed-use, adaptive reuse and corporate interiors sectors. Swinerton Southeast serves the Southeast region with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, NC and Raleigh, NC. Currently, approximately $5.5 billion of quality-driven projects throughout the nation are in the pipeline or under construction.

