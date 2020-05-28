Swell Fitness Reviews the Resurge HGH Support Supplement

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the latest reviews available on the deep support and HGH support supplement Resurge comes from Swell Fitness.

Swell Fitness is an online resource for all things fitness-based out of Tampa, Florida. Swell Fitness, began by fitness guru Anthony Alayon - a certified sports nutritionist with the ISSA and prolific writer for such publications as Bodybuilding.com, Natural Muscle Magazine, Bliss Magazine, and Critical Bench Magazine, among others.

Swell Fitness has made a name for themselves by promoting quality supplements as well as through their fitness blog, which promotes fitness through awareness. According to the website Swell-fitness.com, "His goal is to help you have more energy and life your true purpose."

Swell Fitness's review on Resurge was put together by Anthony Alayon's wife, Jackie. It included a deep dive into her experience taking the supplement, the side effects she experienced, as well as a list of pros and cons.

Resurge, created by fitness author John Barban- who has sold over 750,000 copies of his books on weight loss, proclaims itself to be a weight loss supplement that helps jump-start fat-burning hormones overnight while you sleep. The once-daily dose of Resurge is equal to four capsules, best taken 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime, and unlike many supplements, isn't specifically targeted to men or women. Resurge has turned over 10,000 people into satisfied customers already. Far from being "just another fat-burning supplement," Resurge helps the body achieve REM sleep, which is a stage in the sleep cycle that is crucial to weight loss.

Resurge is produced in a facility that was approved and is monitored by the FDA, making it a safe supplement choice when taken as directed.

Jackie was excited going into trying the product because, "You see, most fat loss pills do the opposite and get you wired on caffeine. As you know, caffeine only helps a little, if any, to burn a lot of fat. So Resurge was like nothing I'd seen before, which made me want to try it in the first place."

Swell Fitness released a list of Resurge's all-natural ingredients:

Melatonin- a natural sleep agent.

Lysine - An amino acid that promotes weight loss.

Magnesium - A mineral that boosts the immune system.

Zinc - A mineral that boosts your immune system and may help curb your appetite.

L-Arginine - An amino acid that helps boost your metabolic rate.

.L-Theanine - An amino acid that aids in fat boosting.

Ashwagandha - An herb that promotes overall health and well-being.

Griffonia Simplcifolia Seed Extract - An extract that helps promote healthy sleep.

As for Swell Fitness's investigation into Resurge's claims of weight-loss potential, their team found the supplement to be overwhelmingly positive and recommended the three- or six-bottle package to start. Although the supplement should not be taken by pregnant women and is only available online, Swell Fitness couldn't find any other weak points. Resurge even offers a money-back guarantee that completely removes the stress from making an online purchase. Jackie found the supplement to produce the results she, as a busy mom, was hoping for all from taking a single dose once a day without the jittery, sick feeling left behind by other supplements.

If you would like to read Jackie's full review of Resurge on Swell-Fitness.com, you can find it here: Resurge Review .

