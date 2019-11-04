+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 22:23:00

sweetFrog Delivers Holiday Cheer with Classic Winter Flavors and Swirl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® (www.sweetFrog.com) offers its fans a joyful experience this holiday season with a delicious duo featuring Low-fat Chocolate Frozen Yogurt and Candy Cane. This limited-time combination will be available through January 4, 2020.

sweetFrog delivers holiday cheer with classic winter swirl; Chocolate Covered Candy Cane! Available through January 4, 2020.

These two classic winter flavors can be enjoyed separately, but swirled together they create Chocolate Covered Candy Cane, a frosty frenzy of holiday flavor that will delight children and adults alike!

"We've taken the classic holiday favorites of chocolate and peppermint and swirled them together into a frozen treat that captures the nostalgic tastes of the season," said Morgan Harrison, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of sweetFrog. "Our goal is to have our customers' taste buds singing with every bite!"

The Chocolate Covered Candy Cane swirl is available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores now until January 4. For more information or store locations visit www.sweetFrog.com.

Promotional Swirl:

  • Chocolate Covered Candy Cane (Candy Cane + Chocolate)

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are approximately 300 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit: www.sweetFrog.com

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt logo (PRNewsfoto/sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweetfrog-delivers-holiday-cheer-with-classic-winter-flavors-and-swirl-300951089.html

SOURCE sweetFrog

