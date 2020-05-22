22.05.2020 22:46:00

Sweet Home Chicago Telethon To Be Rebroadcast On NBC Sports Chicago May 24 And May 25, With Performances By Common, Jeff Tweedy, Chicago, Jamila Woods, The O'My's And The Chicago Children's Choir

CHICAGO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition announced that its Sweet Home Chicago Telethon will be rebroadcast on NBC Sports Chicago on Sunday, May 24 at 12 pm CDT, and Monday, May 25 at 2:30 pm CDT.  The telethon, originally broadcast on May 16, is also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.  Founded and led by John Koudounis, the Coalition is uniting Chicago business leaders in a humanitarian campaign for COVID-19 relief and recovery benefiting ten Chicago charities in four critical areas: food; shelter/homelessness; counseling services; and PPE.

"We welcome NBC Sports Chicago's rebroadcast of the show as we continue to promote our campaign in support of our city's' relief and recovery.  So many of Chicago's great athletes, celebrities and musicians have come together with the business community to recognize our local heroes and help our fellow Chicagoans in need. This weekend's broadcasts will further our aim to promote awareness and raise additional funds," Koudounis said.

To see performances by Mike Ditka and the "Superfans," Common and Chicago, click on the links below.

Hosted by Chicago's own Deon Cole, star of the TV shows black-ish and grown-ish, Sweet Home Chicago features the city's celebrated entertainers, musicians and athletes.  Mike Ditka and the Chicago "Superfans," Joe Mantegna, George Wendt and Robert Smigel, perform a "corona" version of their routine first made famous on Saturday Night Live.  Musical performances include Common and the classic rock band Chicago, along with Jeff Tweedy, Jamila Woods, the O'My's with Kevin Coval, and the Chicago Children's Choir.  Bob Odenkirk, Buddy Guy, D.B. Sweeney, Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg, Vic Mensa, Billy Zane and other Chicago celebrities make appearances.

Sweet Home Chicago also features many Chicago sports stars from the Bulls, Blackhawks, White Sox, Cubs and Bears.  The '85 Bears Steve McMichael, Otis Wilson and Kevin Butler appear, along with star athletes and sports legends including Horace Grant, Zach LaVine and Toni Kukoc of the Chicago Bulls; Patrick Kane of the Blackhawks; Paul Konerko of the White Sox; Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs; and Brian Urlacher of the Bears.  In addition, the telethon spotlights deserving local heroes who are giving back and making a difference. 

Chicago charities receiving the donations raised are the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund; Greater Chicago Food Depository; the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division; The Night Ministry; Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Chicago; Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago; Jewish United Fund; Metropolitan Family Services; the 100 Club of Chicago; and Howard Brown Health.

The Coalition has received broad support from Chicago's business community.  Joining with Calamos Investments as Founding Circle Members, the highest sponsorship level, are Wintrust Bank, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and Hightower Advisors.  Additional sponsors and benefactors include GCM Grosvenor, Northern Trust, Madison Dearborn Partners, Mesirow Financial, Astor Investment Management, PNC, UBS, CIBC, Guggenheim Partners, Republic Bank of Chicago, and Hub International, among others.

For more information or to donate, log on to http://www.chiccc.org or donate through the Coalition partnership with GoFundMe http://charity.gofundme.com/sweethomechicago

About the Chicago CEO Covid-19 Coalition
The Chicago CEO Covid-19 Coalition is uniting local business leaders for humanitarian relief and recovery in our community, now and in the months to come.  As the pandemic rages in our city, there are immediate needs for first responders, for food and shelter, and for urgent assistance to those who are struggling because of the loss of jobs and income.  The crisis won't be over once Covid-19 subsides, and the effects on our city will be deep and far-reaching.  We are bringing together the C-suite of leading local companies to marshal resources for the relief that Chicago desperately needs today, and for essential and ongoing recovery in the tomorrows ahead.  John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, is leading the Coalition initiative as founding member and lead sponsor.

 

