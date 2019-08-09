Sweet Advice: PAC Worldwide Shares Best Practices for Packing and Shipping Chocolate

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In his memorable role from the movie Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks said, "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get." That line resonates with anyone who has ever sent or received a package - especially in warm weather climates. To minimize that uncertainty, PAC Worldwide has published a set of packaging and shipping guidelines for the sweet treat.

Chocolate is big business. Sales in the US alone last year reached upwards of $22.4 billion. However, its low softening (85°F/29°C) and melting points (93°F/34°C) carry considerable shipping risk. The PAC blog warns about those threats and how to utilize proper planning and use of cold chain packaging techniques to pre-empt them.

Tips includes checking the weather at the destination, the transit route, as well as any layovers that may occur during the shipping process. For destinations warmer than 70°F/21°C, overnight shipping is recommended. Even when shipping to cooler locations, it's important to remember that chocolate doesn't typically stay intact after three days in transit.

If the chocolate is being sent around holidays, transit may take extra time and may create the need for overnight or 2-day shipping. The blog also suggests avoiding weekend deliveries by making sure overnight packages are sent before Thursday.

Other tips include using a spacer or lining between the chocolate as well as gel ice packs to avoid white sugar "blooms." If the chocolate is more delicate or covered in fruit or nuts, consider placing it in an insulated box liner. Smaller boxes can also be shipped inside an insulated mailer or pouch.

Once the chocolate has been packaged, a street address, not a P.O. box, is the safer choice. In addition, be sure to get a tracking number and allow the package to be delivered without a signature to ensure first-time delivery. It's also helpful to notify the recipient before the package arrives to ensure that someone will be able to receive it.

"Few gifts convey as much emotion and meaning as chocolate, so it's important that we do everything possible from a packaging perspective to enhance the user experience," said Jenifer Nelson, Associate Director of Cold Chain Products at PAC Worldwide. "That process is centered on understanding the unique characteristics of the product as well as maintaining proper temperature control."

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia.

