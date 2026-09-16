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16.09.2026 16:00:00
Sweeping Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill Advances Toward House Vote
BILL HoldingsThe US House Rules Committee has advanced legislation imposing tougher sanctions on Russia and Iran, clearing a key procedural hurdle for a possible House vote later this week but exposing deep Democratic concerns over the measure's expansion of presidential tariff authority. The committee voted 7-3 late on September 14 to advance a rule setting up debate on the legislation. Debate on the rule is expected to begin around noon local time on September 15. If the rule is approved, the House is expected to consider final passage of the sanctions package…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief
Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.Weiterlesen!