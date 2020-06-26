Swedish National Courts Administration Chooses Castellum Again for a New Courthouse Building

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in a short period, Castellum has won the confidence of the Swedish National Courts Administration to create modern and effective premises - this time situated in Jönköping. The Swedish government gave approval for the Swedish National Courts to sign a leasing agreement with Castellum, at an estimated investment cost of about MSEK 325.

"It is an honour to once again be working on behalf of the Swedish justice system," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

The government's decision arrived at the same time that construction starts for the new Swedish National Courts Administration building in Malmö. With its 25,000 square metres, the Malmö building will be one of Europe's largest workplaces for legal professionals, and it is also one of Castellum's biggest-ever construction projects.

The new assignment in Jönköping comprises just approx. 9,200 square metres and will house the Göta Appeals Court and the Jönköping Administrative Court of Appeal, as well as ten negotiation rooms and approx. 180 workplaces. The building has been designed by FOJAB Architects and will be constructed at Slottskajen near Munksjön in central Jönköping.

The existing court premises do not meet today's demands for accessibility, negotiation rooms and security. The new building will feature well-adapted and modern premises for the two appellate courts. Co-location of the two courts provides abundant opportunity for cooperation and increased efficiency within the same building. The new premises will also provide accessibility for both personnel and visitors. One vital aspect of the project is security - ranging from security checks with x-ray in the entrance area, to several security-classed negotiation rooms. In line with Castellum's strong focus on sustainability, the new courthouse building in Jönköping will be designed and built to match the Miljöbyggnad Gold certification, the highest level issued by the Sweden Green Building Council.

Fact sheet

Tenant: Swedish National Courts Administration

Area: approx. 9,200 square metres (100% Swedish National Courts Administration)

Preliminary investment total: approx. MSEK 325

Leasing contract duration: 15 years

Annual leasing value: approx. MSEK 23 per year

Construction start: Autumn, 2020

Occupancy: Autumn 2022

