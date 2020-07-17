|
Swedish Match: Half Year Report January - June 2020
STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 sales and profit growth driven by ZYN in the US
- In local currencies, sales increased by 11 percent for the second quarter. Reported sales increased by 11 percent to 4,133 MSEK (3,719).
- In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 19 percent for the second quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 17 percent to 1,704 MSEK (1,456).
- Operating profit amounted to 1,666 MSEK (1,434) for the second quarter.
- Profit after tax amounted to 1,227 MSEK (1,080) for the second quarter.
- Earnings per share increased by 19 percent to 7.60 SEK (6.39) for the second quarter.
- The second quarter financial performance was negatively affected by COVID-19 impacts.
- ZYN continued to deliver strong volume growth contributing to higher sales and operating profit.
1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.
For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/
Swedish Match telephone conference
A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.
Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/
Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 17, 2020.
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren
President and Chief Executive Officer
Office +46-8-658-0441
Thomas Hayes
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Office +46-8-658-0108
Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46-70-938-0173
Richard Flaherty
President US Division, US Investor Relations contact
Office +1-804-787-5130
