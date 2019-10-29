+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 17:42:00

Swedish Match continues its Mass Market Cigar success with multiple Best New Product distinctions in 2019

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Night Owl has won the prestigious Convenience Store News Best New Products Award for 2019. 

For the past 23 years, the CSNews Best New Products Awards program recognizes and honors the marketers that introduced the most innovative, high-quality new products that meet consumers' evolving needs.

"The tipped pipe tobacco cigar segment has tremendous volume opportunity and very few competitors," according to Michael Lowzinski, Associate Brand Manager. "Night Owl cigars are the result of over a decade of research, all focused on creating the ultimate pipe tobacco experience for consumers. Our sales force has done a tremendous job introducing Night Owl into the market and being voted as the Best New Product means we are on our way to creating a win-win for both consumers and retailers."

From the makers of the highly successful White Owl brand, the newest entry, Night Owl tipped pipe tobacco cigars, are crafted with the finest tobacco and packaged in the unique resealable FoilFresh® pouch, which guarantees freshness. Available Night Owl flavors include Classic, Wine, Tropical, and Black Cherry.

Night Owl Tipped Pipe Tobacco Cigars are available in a competitive "2-For-99¢" and a "Save-On-2" package that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

To learn more about Night Owl cigars, visit nightowlcigar.com.

White Owl Mini Cigarillos named Best New Product Finalist by Convenient Store Products

White Owl Mini's was named a Finalist for the distinguished Convenience Store Products Best New Products Award for 2019.

"The Mini cigarillo segment has experienced double digit growth over the past five years, with most growth coming from mini pouches," said Katherine Macomber, Senior Brand Manager, Cigars for Swedish Match. "The well-established White Owl brand was a natural fit for the segment. We anticipate White Owl Mini's competitive price point, high value and outstanding quality will continue growth in the segment while providing much needed innovation." 

White Owl Mini Cigarillos feature four flavors: Sweets, Silver, White Grape and Blue Raspberry. They are available in a competitive "3-For-$1.29" as well as a "Save on 3" format that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

To learn more about White Owl Mini cigarillos, visit whiteowlcigar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sandy Fowler-Jones
Director of Communications
804-363-0424 (cell)
804-787-5132 (office)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-match-continues-its-mass-market-cigar-success-with-multiple-best-new-product-distinctions-in-2019-300947402.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold rutscht unter 1.500 USD
13:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt über 20 Prozent
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP
LVMH-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Microsoft gewinnt Rennen um Milliardenvertrag mit Pentagon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Die US-Indizes tendieren mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit kleinen Aufschlägen. Der DAX tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB