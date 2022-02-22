Swedish Anoto launches the world’s first AI solution for an integrated offline and online education platform

Stockkolm, 22 February 2022 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto”) announces that Anoto's subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc ("Kait”), which focuses on digital software solutions in education, is launching a completely new AI-based education platform. The previous platform, which was only offered to schools (b2b), contains three functions - diagnostic assessment of the student's skills, autogenerated teaching and a module for distance education - will in its new version also be offered directly to students (b2c) who want to improve at mathematics and science.

In 2021, Kait has worked hard to develop and improve its software. The new version that will be launched will be available as a mobile application as well as an online and offline solution and thus be a fully integrated multiplatform education solution.

By combining Anoto's patented Swedish-developed digital pen with a digital education platform, Kait provides teachers with a basis for assessing the student's understandings while the student receives guidance on any mistakes they have made in, amongst others, problem solving.

The basis for the AI functionality is Anoto's digital pen, but by investing in a proprietary AI-algorithm and education software, Kait now leads Anoto's transformation from being a manufacturer and developer of hardware to becoming an AI based software company.

In Kait's platform, the digital pen is simply an input device for the sophisticated data collection required for the solution's AI functionality to work. The digital pen measures various data points, the total results of which provide the answer to whether the student really has understood the task that the student has worked on and what the student should learn in the next step.

For the teacher, the solution means, among other things, that they can identify differences in understanding between students even if they have received exactly the same score or grade on an assignment or a test.

For the student, the technology is designed to make the studies easier and more relevant. The student can directly see where and how e.g. a mathematical calculation has gone wrong - much like when a word processing program red-marks a misspelling. The AI function can also set up schedules and design educational programs for students who think they have fallen behind.

The AI solution has so far been tested by around 10,000 students in schools in South Korea and the USA, among others, and the new version of the platform will be launched on a broader front during the year.

We believe this is a game changer solution in education. Since the solution is both a help for teachers to set more accurate grades at the same time as it can function as invaluable support for the students, we see great commercial opportunities, says Joonhee Won, CEO

of Anoto

The AI solution will be demonstrated at a digital event on Wednesday 23 February at 10.00–11.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To follow the demonstration, use the following link: http://motions.se/anoto.html

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

