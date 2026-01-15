Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’626 0.9%  Bitcoin 77’604 1.7%  Dollar 0.8000 -0.1%  Öl 65.1 -0.6% 
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Wachstumshoffnung durch Abnehmmittel-Strategie
Lummis-Gesetz bringt US-Krypto-Regulierung voran: Abstimmung für Januar 2026 geplant
Meta-Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
15.01.2026 04:36:21

Swedbank DOJ Probe Closed Without Enforcement; DFS Investigation Still Ongoing

(RTTNews) - Swedbank has been informed that the U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation into the bank without enforcement action.

The DOJ investigation, which began in 2019, focused on Swedbank's historical anti-money laundering practices.

Meanwhile, the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) investigation remains ongoing. Swedbank noted that it cannot currently assess the potential financial impact or predict when the DFS investigation will be concluded.

Inside Trading & Investment

14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
14.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’996.46 19.95 BSUSOU
Short 14’274.08 13.99 SNQBTU
Short 14’800.41 9.00 SX4B2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’464.84 14.01.2026 17:30:05
Long 12’922.84 19.95 S7TBWU
Long 12’604.87 13.64 SYWB0U
Long 12’098.92 9.00 SXMBOU
RENK Aktie News: RENK verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:22 GNW-News: Neuer Standort Lommel, Belgien: Aqua free schließt Aufbauphase mit ISO 9001-Zertifizierung erfolgreich ab!
22:58 Trump: Kommen mit Venezuela sehr gut zurecht
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Werte und Banken belasten
22:32 GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Deutschland sendet Soldaten - keine Lösung in Grönlandkrise
22:31 Trump: Uns wurde gesagt, dass Tötungen im Iran aufhören
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken belasten
22:15 Ölpreise drehen ins Minus nach Trump-Aussagen zu Iran
21:23 Merz: Genehmigung der EU für neue Gaskraftwerke steht bevor
21:08 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt etwas