10.03.2021 21:48:00

Swarovski Foundation Announces Global Grants and Mentorship Program With an Open Call to Young Creatives in Sustainable Development

- Swarovski Foundation Institute: Creatives for Our Future is an international program with the UN Office for Partnerships to identify and accelerate the next generation of creative talent who demonstrate awareness, technologies and solutions for social and sustainable development

- Global grant program launches with four-week open call for submissions from diverse, young talent (18-25) across creative disciplines including fashion, art, design, architecture and engineering

- Selected grantees will receive a bursary, personal mentorship, educational training and industry networking access in support of their developing practices, and will be invited to present in September 2021 around the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swarovski Foundation announces the launch of Swarovski Foundation Institute: Creatives for Our Future, a new global grant program designed with advisor the United Nations Office for Partnerships to identify and accelerate the next generation of creative leaders in sustainability.

SFI: Creatives for Our Future commences today with a four-week open call to all creatives worldwide aged 18 to 25 from disciplines including fashion, design, art, architecture, science, technology and engineering – with no limit to creative medium. Successful applicants will have a keen interest in, demonstration of, or exemplary potential to use the creative process to accelerate awareness, technologies or solutions for sustainable development. The Swarovski Foundation aims to draw in a diverse pool of applicants from across the globe and bring new voices and perspectives to the creative process.

Selected grantees will receive financial support to further their practice. The funding is paired with an educational program in collaboration with top international institutions, tailored mentorship and industry networking connections with guidance from the Swarovski Foundation. Grantees will be provided support to develop the innovations and practices outlined in their applications and drive progress toward the Decade of Action to Deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The grantees will be invited to present in September 2021 around the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

Application and program details can be found on www.sfcreatives.org. Worldwide applications will be accepted from March 9th to April 9th, 2021. Successful grantees will be announced on April 21st to coincide with UN World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Video Link HERE

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swarovski-foundation-announces-global-grants-and-mentorship-program-with-an-open-call-to-young-creatives-in-sustainable-development-301244998.html

SOURCE The Swarovski Foundation

