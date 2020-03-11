Swarm Technologies Ranked #2 Most Innovative Space Company by Fast Company

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarm Technologies, developer of the world's lowest-cost global communications network, announced it was named #2 most innovative on Fast Company's Most Innovative Space Companies of 2020 list, second only to SpaceX.

"Swarm Technologies' 'grilled-cheese-size' satellites are lower cost (and lower tech) than is typical. The constellation networks created by companies like SpaceX and OneWeb aim to provide fast, high-speed, low-latency connection to sophisticated systems operated by the likes of the U.S. Air Force—at an equally high cost. But Swarm's technology aims to fill in the gaps for less data-intensive communications, assisting organizations that want remote access to a network but don't necessarily need the speediest, most powerful connection. In 2019, for example, the company partnered with Ford to help it get better connectivity with cars in even the most remote parts of the world. It also partnered with the National Science Foundation to send ground station and handheld trackers to Antarctica." - Fast Company, "The Most Innovative Space Companies of 2020", March 10, 2020

Swarm's constellation of uniquely small satellites enables it to offer connectivity at a fraction of the cost of existing space-based solutions. From major maritime shipping operations to small AgTech startups, Swarm's network connects devices, people, and their ideas at an unprecedented scale. All of the space hardware and software is built in-house, which allows Swarm to keep prices low, quality high, and technology consistently state-of-the-art.

"Swarm's global network enables customers to build their businesses and scale them globally overnight by harnessing the power of connectivity," said Sara Spangelo, co-founder and CEO of Swarm. "We're giving every person and IoT machine affordable access to data services from any point on Earth at all times," said Ben Longmier, co-founder and CTO of Swarm.

Swarm is developing the world's lowest-cost global communications network with breakthrough satellite technology and ground hardware for customers in remote locations. Founded in 2017 by Sara Spangelo, former NASA engineer from JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), and Ben Longmier, former University of Michigan professor in aerospace engineering, and postdoctoral fellow at NASA Johnson Space Center, Swarm has raised more than $28M from leading technology investors. Subscribe to Swarm's newsletter to stay connected. Contact Swarm's sales team to get connected to the world. To join the Swarm team, see open positions .

