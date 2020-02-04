Swapnil Mishra joins Kristal.AI to combine two decades of experience with artificial intelligence technology as digital wealth management heats up

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based digital wealth manager Kristal.AI has appointed Swapnil Mishra as Head of Private Wealth Management, effective 21st January, 2020.

Swapnil brings with him two decades of wealth management experience, working across banks including Citibank, RBS Coutts Bank and Deutsche Bank. He has managed teams and successfully built business by acquiring clients in the APAC region. Swapnil believes that in the coming decade, transparency and technology will play a key role in building trust - attributes that are the foundation of Kristal.AI. He is passionate about engaging wealth owners with social impact and works with students at SMU on classroom projects with Singapore-based Social Service Agencies in an Adjunct capacity. At Kristal.AI, he will lead the Private Wealth offering and will oversee product development and client engagement across all channels and geographies.

Asheesh Chanda, founder and CEO, said, "Private wealth management is perhaps the trickiest, and most trust- and instinct-led segment in all of finance. We are pleased to have Swapnil, with his years of experience curating and providing personalized advice to both retail and HNW clients, head this department. Not only does he come with significant industry experience, he also demonstrates multifaceted talents by virtue of having authored a book and playing bass guitar in a band."

Swapnil's appointment comes on the heels of the company having secured its USD 6 million Series A funding recently from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) and other private family offices and VCs. Kristal.AI had recently revealed its plans for expansion in the APAC market; specifically in India, and increase its offerings for both private and retail clients.

Since officially launching in February 2016, Kristal.AI has experienced rapid growth and currently handles overUSD 100 million in AUM, with 10,000 users on its platform. The company's custom-crafted strategies have provided consistent returns to investors even in volatile markets, with both its Leveraged Bond Kristal and Singapore REITs Kristal achieving around 14% returns historically.

About Kristal.AI

Founded in 2016 by Asheesh Chanda and Vineeth Narasimhan, Kristal.AI is a digital wealth platform offering holistic wealth management solutions to its clients. Kristal.AI uses a patented genetic algorithm, along with the financial acumen of its in-house panel of experts, to recommend and create personalized portfolios for every investor. The company is operational in Singapore with a CMS license issued by MAS, in Hong Kong under "Type 4" and "Type 9" licensing provided by SFC, and in India with a SEBI-approved license.

