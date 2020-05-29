Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 22:20:00

SwabTek Launches "Buy One, Give One" Program to Donate Protective Masks to Law Enforcement Offices

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its recent partnership with the National Sheriffs' Association to provide more than 200,000 protective masks to Sheriffs' offices across the nation, SwabTek has launched a "Buy One, Give One" (B.O.G.O.) program allowing individuals and companies to purchase masks, and for every mask purchased, another mask will be donated to a law enforcement agency.

(PRNewsfoto/SwabTek)

SwabTek is a nationwide provider of protective gear and test kits for law enforcement and first responders.

Announcing the B.O.G.O. program, SwabTek CEO Bob Betros said, "We have been honored over the past week to partner with great organizations and companies to help provide more than 200,000 protective masks to Sheriffs' offices all across the nation.  However, as we watched requests for masks flood into our office, it became clear that the need remains great for our amazing law enforcement heroes who are on the front line in dealing with Covid-19 and keeping our communities safe."

"To continue helping meet that need for protective masks, we are giving individuals, businesses and organizations the opportunity to 'buy one, give one'.  For every mask purchased, a mask will be donated to a local law enforcement agency. We hope many will take advantage of this great opportunity to not only keep ourselves safer, but to help those who are out there every day and every night serving our communities."

Details of the B.O.G.O. program are here: SwabTek B.O.G.O. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swabtek-launches-buy-one-give-one-program-to-donate-protective-masks-to-law-enforcement-offices-301067967.html

SOURCE SwabTek

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
08:37
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:12
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB