Svitzer updates on current trading

Today, Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer) has published an update on its current financial performance in the first two months of 2025, showing progress according to internal plans. The preliminary and unaudited figures for January and February 2025 (January and February 2024 in brackets) show the following highlights:

Revenue of DKK 1,070m (DKK 1,037m), corresponding to 2.6% growth in constant exchange rates

EBITDA of DKK 315m (DKK 318m (adjusted EBITDA in 2024)), corresponding to a 0.9% decline in constant exchange rates compared to adjusted EBITDA and equalling an EBITDA margin of 29.4%

Number of tug jobs in Harbour Towage were 23,834 (25,029), corresponding to a decrease of 4.8%

The financial performance was driven mainly by positive development in the Americas operating segment, partially offset by lower volumes in Harbour Towage that were primarily due to a slowdown in Europe.

Based on the financial performance in the first two months of 2025, Svitzer reaffirms its financial outlook for 2025 that was presented on 5 March 2025.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With around 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

