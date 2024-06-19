Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’060 0.1%  SPI 16’018 0.1%  Dow 38’835 0.2%  DAX 18’068 -0.4%  Euro 0.9502 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’885 -0.6%  Gold 2’329 0.0%  Bitcoin 57’571 0.0%  Dollar 0.8844 0.0%  Öl 85.3 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411ABB1222171Molecular Partners25637909DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
Leasing, Kauf oder Finanzierung: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile bei der Auto-Anschaffung
Bill Ackman strebt offenbar Börsenlisting für Pershing Square an
SIX-Handel: SMI notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus
Schwacher Handel: DAX beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 134670231 / ISIN: DK0062616637]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.06.2024 19:04:43

Svitzer Increases 2024 Outlook for Revenue Growth and EBITDA

finanzen.net zero Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
257.20 DKK 0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Based on the development in the first part of 2024, Svitzer adjusts its financial outlook for 2024. Revenue is now expected to grow by around 6.0-7.5%, measured in constant exchange rates (previously 3.5-5.0%), and EBITDA, excluding separation and listing costs related to the demerger from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, is now expected to be around DKK 1,775-1,875m (previously DKK 1,700-1,800m). Gross CAPEX is still expected to be around DKK 900-1,100m.

The adjustment of the financial outlook is driven by developments during the first part of 2024 that are expected to continue having a positive impact in the remaining part of the year.

The average towage service tariffs have increased more than anticipated to offset high inflationary pressure and continued high fuel prices. This is a main growth driver for revenue. Further, during 2023, Svitzer secured contracts for a number of vessels within terminal towage. These operations have become effective slightly earlier than anticipated impacting financial results positively in 2024.

In addition, the EBITDA is impacted by the development of foreign currencies, which overall have developed favourably for Svitzer. The main foreign currencies for Svitzer are AUD, USD, GBP, and EUR. The outlook is based on the assumption that the exchange rates will remain stable throughout 2024.

Svitzer will release its Interim Report for H1 2024 on 14 August 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com

Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications
T: +45 27791286
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ BE Semiconductors
✅ KKR
✅ LAM Research

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:46 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf begeistert nicht
09:01 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Erholung gewinnt an Kontur
18.06.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
18.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut, Logitech, Lonza
18.06.24 Spreading Treasury and TBA futures to Manage the Mortgage Basis
18.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’542.78 19.12 S2S3XU
Short 12’791.87 13.76 UBSAOU
Short 13’270.82 8.86 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’060.24 19.06.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’520.00 19.68
Long 11’260.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
UBS-CEO Ermotti: Können nicht den Preis für CS-Untergang zahlen - Finma verzichtet auf wettbewerbsrechtliche Auflagen - Aktie unbeeindruckt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Euro gibt Gewinne ab - auch Franken klar tiefer
Zurich-Aktie freundlich: Mehrheitsbeteiligung an indischer Kotak General Insurance erworben
Roche-Aktie höher: Roche erhält US-Zulassung für digitales Bildgebungssystem - Lizenzvereinbarung mit Ascidian Therapeutics
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
GameStop-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hauptversammlung entpuppt sich als Flop
Komax-Aktie knickt ein: Komax erleidet Umsatzeinbruch und führt Kurzarbeit ein
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA dank KI-Boom wertvollstes US-Unternehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit