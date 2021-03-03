SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), will participate in a virtual "fireside chat" at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 3, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. PST.

The fireside chat will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the SVB website at http://ir.svb.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About SVB Financial Group

For 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com. [SIVB-F]

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2021 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB LEERINK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-financial-group-ceo-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-2021-morgan-stanley-technology-media-and-telecom-conference-301239159.html

SOURCE SVB Financial Group