07.04.2020 20:19:00

Suzanne E. El-Sayegh MD, FASN, FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne E. El-Sayegh MD, FASN, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for her outstanding contributions to the field of Medicine and for her current role as a Nephrologist, Medical Director, and Associate Professor of Medicine.

Working professionally in the field of nephrology for over 15 years, Dr. El-Sayegh has been caring for patients at Island Nephrology Services since 2003. Island Nephrology Services specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, kidney stones, transplant, and on-site dialysis by providing a comfortable and modern environment as a part of their comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facility.

Dr. El-Sayegh received a MD from Lebanese University School of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at Staten Island University Hospital. She then completed a fellowship in nephrology at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is a Fellow at both the American Society of Nephrology and the American College of Physicians. She serves as Associate Chairman and Director of Service in Nephrology at Staten Island, Residency Program Director in Internal Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, and Associate Professor at both Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and SUNY Downstate.

On top of these accomplishments, Dr. El-Sayegh has received numerous awards such as the Annual Thomas G. McGinn Teaching Excellence, Attending Physician Research Award SIU Hospital, SI Chapter of NY State Women of Distinction, Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the Northwell Outstanding Teacher of the Year. She has co-researched 62 publications, influencing Castle Connolly Top Doctors' decision to honor her as an elite American Doctor of Internal Medicine/Nephrology.

Dr. El-Sayegh dedicates this recognition to Thomas McGinn MD, Barbara Murphy, MD, and Morton Kleiner, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suzanne-e-el-sayegh-md-fasn-facp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301036861.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

