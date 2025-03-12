|
12.03.2025 08:45:00
Suvic re-organizes its Executive Management team
Dovre Group Plc Press release March 12, 2025, at 9:45 am
Suvic re-organizes its Executive Management team
After reporting extensive losses from two projects in Sweden, Suvic Oy has decided to make changes in the Executive Management of the company.
The company will initiate the search for a new CEO immediately. The current CEO Ville Vesanen continues in the position until a replacement has been hired. He will then assume the role of COO (Chief Operating Officer).
Suvic’s CFO Ville Kemppinen will also step down and the search for a new CFO will be initiated. He remains committed to carrying out the CFO duties until a controlled handover to his replacement has been completed.
Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of Dovre’s Board of Directors, joins Suvic’s management team to support the operational and financial performance of Suvic together with its current management. He will join the company as of 17.3.2025 with physical presence at the main office in Oulu.
Suvic has recently secured large scale renewable energy construction projects in its home territory in Finland. With the adjusted management model, the company is confident about successful delivery of these projects.
Dovre Group Oyj holds 51% of the shares in Suvic.
For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com
Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi
Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 were approximately 99 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.dovregroup.com
Nachrichten zu Dovre Group Plc
|
08:37
|Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2024 (GlobeNewswire)
|
28.02.25
|Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a contract for the construction of a major wind farm in Finland (GlobeNewswire)
|
26.02.25
|Dovre’s subsidiary Suvic Oy Receives Notice to Proceed and Begins Construction of a 100 MWp Solar Park in Eurajoki (GlobeNewswire)
|
26.02.25
|Dovre Group publishes preliminary financial information concerning the businesses sold to NYAB AB (GlobeNewswire)
|
03.02.25
|Profit warning: Dovre Group Plc adjusts its guidance for 2024 (GlobeNewswire)
|
08.01.25
|Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a conditional EPC contract for the construction of a 100 megawatt-peak solar park in Finland (GlobeNewswire)
|
23.12.24
|Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc lowers its 2024 guidance for operating profit (GlobeNewswire)
|
20.11.24
|Dovre Group sells its Project Personnel and Norwegian consulting businesses to NYAB AB (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu Dovre Group Plc
Um 18 Uhr live: Vom Kryptoboom mit Wertpapieren einfach und sicher profitieren
Der Kryptomarkt erlebt eine neue Hochphase und immer mehr Investoren wollen an diesem Boom teilhaben. Doch wie lässt sich der Aufschwung nutzen, ohne sich mit komplizierter Kryptotechnologie auseinandersetzen zu müssen? Die Antwort erhalten Sie live im Webinar!Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊
Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte zulegen. Die Börsen in Asien schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}