Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type, Biofuel Manufacturing Technology, Biofuel Blending Capacity, Platform, Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to grow from estimated USD 66 million in 2020 to USD 15,307 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 72.4% during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to factors, such as increasing need for reduction in GHG emissions in aviation industry, increasing air passenger traffic, high fuel efficiency of renewable jet fuel.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the aviation sector in 2020. The immediate lockdown in various nations across the globe, bans on domestic and international flights during the lockdown, air travel restrictions on non-essential travel, temporary halts in production and manufacturing activities, and limited workforce as per new government norms to prevent the spread of the disease have led to delays in the deliveries of aircraft in the first and second quarter of 2020 as well as delays in the research and development activities.



Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period



Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The greatest potential of biofuel lies in its ability to significantly reduce GHG emissions in the aviation sector and positively impact climate change. The strong and ongoing commitment of the aviation sector and the active involvement of an increasing numbers of stakeholders such as airlines and many aviation organizations to develop biofuel through voluntary initiatives has been a major driving force behind biofuel development and consumption. The production of biofuel is expected to scale up rapidly in the coming decade due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative jet fuel.



Based on biofuel manufacturing technology, the hydro processed fatty acid esters and fatty acids - synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2020



Based on biofuel manufacturing technology, the hydro processed fatty acid esters and fatty acids - synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development and deployment of bio-jet fuels, primarily HEFA bio-jet, has progressed from single demonstration flights by airlines or equipment manufacturers to multi-stakeholder supply-chain initiatives including equipment manufacturers, airlines, fuel producers and airports. This growth can be attributed to the technologically being most commercially available for the production of sustainable aviation fuel.



Based on biofuel blending capacity, the 30% to 50% segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on biofuel blending capacity, the 30% to 50% segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The moderate blend capacity, drop-in facility in existing fuel systems, supply logistics infrastructure, and aircraft fleet allow to minimize the overall cost and cater to the volume demands from commercial and military aviation.



Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period



Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial aviation sectors. The initiatives taken by the various commercial airlines, commercial airports, and aircraft manufacturers across the globe in adoption of renewable jet fuel is driving the growth of this segment in sustainable aviation fuel market.



Europe is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2020, and North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Europe is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2020. The region is a key player in the biofuel production technology sector with several commercial-size plants in operation. In addition, government initiatives and industry collaborations with universities and research laboratories aim to have a positive impact on the sustainable aviation fuels market in Europe. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To cater to the need for of reduction in carbon footprints due to increasing air traffic and air passengers, the countries such as the US and Canada in North America are focused on various initiatives to utilize the sustainable aviation fuel. With supportive policies and initiatives to decarbonize aviation emissions, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand centers for sustainable aviation fuel.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Overview

4.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type

4.3 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Country

4.4 US Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type

4.5 Europe Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Platform and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Reduction in Ghg Emissions in Aviation Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic

5.2.1.3 High Fuel Efficiency of Saf

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Availability of Feedstock and Refineries to Meet Saf Production Demand

5.2.2.2 Price Differential Between Saf and Conventional Jet Fuel

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Saf by Airlines Across the Globe

5.2.3.2 Drop-In Capability of Saf Increases Its Demand to Reduce Carbon Footprint

5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives Such as Tax Reductions on Aviation Fuel and Set Standards

5.2.3.4 Sustainable Marine Fuel

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Cost of Saf Increases Operating Cost of Airlines

5.2.4.2 Techno-Economic Analysis (Tea) and Lifecycle Analyses Are Inconsistent

5.2.4.3 Huge Investments Required for Approval and Certification of Saf

5.2.4.4 Large Quantity of Saf Must be Produced to Increase Fuel Blends

5.3 Ranges and Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Manufacturers

5.6 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Aviation Fuel: Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Market Ecosystem

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Use Cases



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organizations Involved in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programs

6.2.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Users Group

6.2.2 Initiatives by International Air Transport Association Members

6.2.3 Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative

6.2.4 Nordic & Nisa Initiatives for Sustainable Aviation

6.2.5 Air Transport Action Group

6.2.6 International Civil Aviation Organization

6.2.7 International Renewable Energy Agency

6.3 Research & Innovation Roadmap for Aviation Hydrogen Technology

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Hydrothermal Liquefaction (Htl)

6.4.2 Pyrolysis Pathways or Pyrolysis-To-Jet (PTJ)

6.4.3 Technological Maturity - Fuel Readiness Level and Feedstock Readiness Level

6.5 Impact of Megatrend

6.6 Innovation and Patent Analysis



7 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biofuel

7.2.1 Drop-In Capability with No Changes in Infrastructure of Aircraft Drives Demand for Biofuel

7.3 Hydrogen Fuel

7.3.1 Hydrogen Combustion and Hydrogen Fuel Cells Are Considered True Zero Carbon Solution

7.4 Power to Liquid

7.4.1 Technological Advancements Will Drive the Segment in Future



8 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Biofuel Manufacturing Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (Ft-Spk)

8.2.1 Adoption of this Process on Commercial Scale for Production of Saf Will Drive the Segment

8.3 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids - Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (Hefa-Spk)

8.3.1 Biofuels Produced from this Technology Are Most Commercially Available

8.4 Synthetic Iso-Paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (Hfs-Sip)

8.4.1 R&D Initiatives to Increase Blend Capacity Are Leading to Advancements in Technological Pathways

8.5 Fischer Tropsch (Ft) Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene with Aromatics (Ft-Spk/A)

8.5.1 Growing Initiatives for Reduction in Ghg Emissions Are Increasing Demand for Synthetic Alternative Aviation Fuels

8.6 Alcohol to Jet Spk (Atj-Spk)

8.6.1 High Blend Capacity Achieved Through this Technology Drives the Segment

8.7 Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (Chj)

8.7.1 Requirement of Large Volumes of Alternative Jet Fuel is Driving Demand for New Pathways



9 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Biofuel Blending Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 30%

9.2.1 Different Blending Levels Decrease Dependency on Petroleum Fuels

9.3 30% to 50%

9.3.1 Need for Reduction of Carbon Footprint in Aviation Sector is Driving the Segment

9.4 Above 50%

9.4.1 R&D in Technological Pathways is Increasing Blending Capacity of Saf



10 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Platforms of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

10.3 Commercial Aviation

10.4 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

10.5 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

10.6 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)

10.7 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

10.8 Military Aviation

10.9 Business & General Aviation

10.10 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East

11.6 Latin America

11.7 Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Participant

12.3 Ranking Analysis of Companies in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, 2019

12.3.1 Winning Imperatives: by Key Players

12.3.1.1 Neste

12.3.1.2 Gevo

12.3.1.3 Fulcrum Bioenergy

12.3.1.4 Velocys

12.3.1.5 Eni

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

12.5.2 New Product Launches

12.5.3 Contracts, Partnerships, & Agreements in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

12.5.4 Expansions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market



13 Company Profile

13.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Producers

13.1.1 Neste

13.1.2 Gevo

13.1.3 Velocys

13.1.4 Fulcrum Bioenergy

13.1.5 Skynrg

13.1.6 Amyris

13.1.7 World Energy

13.1.8 Avfuel Corporation

13.1.9 Lanzatech

13.1.10 Preem Ab

13.1.11 Eni

13.1.12 Aemetis, Inc.

13.1.13 Sasol

13.1.14 Hydrogenics

13.1.15 Ballard Power Systems

13.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Producers: Startups

13.2.1 Red Rock Biofuels

13.2.2 Sg Preston Company

13.2.3 Terravia Holdings Inc.

13.2.4 Petrixo Oil & Gas

13.2.5 Sundrop Fuels, Inc.

13.2.6 Virent Inc.

13.2.7 Hypoint, Inc.

13.2.8 Zeroavia, Inc.

13.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Service Providers

13.3.1 Shell

13.3.2 Bp P.L.C.

13.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.4 Chevron Corporation

13.3.5 Total Sa

13.3.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

13.3.7 Johnson Matthey



14 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adjacent Market



15 Appendix

