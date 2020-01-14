+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Sustainability Trends Impacting Building and Construction Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy use in the construction industry is high.Additionally, the heavy machinery used in construction still leans heavily on fossil fuels, and inefficient electricity use can lead to huge waste of fossil fuels further down the energy supply line.

This creates the demand for sustainability drives in the building and construction industry. Sustainable construction relies on use of renewable sources, reuse of valuable resources, and protection of the environment.This research service titled, "Sustainability Trends in the Building and Construction Industry" provides an understanding of the different types of sustainability initiatives undertaken in the construction industry starting from environmentally friendly coatings to lighting control in buildings to saving energy with green Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The global and regional policies, regulations, legislations and standards have been highlighted which provides a deeper understanding of the types of sustainability drives. The initiatives and stakeholder assessment across the specific regions provides emphasis on the specific ecological hazards springing up and threatening the future. This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, disruptive innovations and future prospects in the development of sustainability in construction. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and the application prospects in various spaces of construction, such as roofing, framing, walls and HVAC.

;