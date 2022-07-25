Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
26.07.2022 00:33:00

Sustainability Panel Shares the Benefits of Regenerative Farming on Consumable Goods

Industry experts from Egg Innovations and Natural Grocers joined in an educational panel that discussed consumer demand, sustainability, and impact of regenerative farming.

CEDAR GROVE, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in regenerative farming and sustainability came together as an educational panel to discuss one of the fastest growing market segments in food production at the Sustainability Showcase. Set on the pastures of a regeneratively certified farm in Cedar Grove, Wis.; this special event celebrated how suppliers, retailers and consumers have the power to give back to the planet through the businesses they support.

Panelists at the Sustainability Showcase discussed one of the fastest growing market segments in food production on the pastures of a regeneratively certified farm. Pictured from left to right is moderator Sarah Davidson, NACE Capital Area of WI; Christie A. Zimmerman MBA, Product Standards Manager, Natural Grocers; Natural Grocers Matthew Teunissen, Owner of Dutch Heritage Acres; John Hornbostel, industry consultant; and speaking is John Brunnquell, Ph.D., President & CEO of Egg Innovations.

"Helpful Hens is the fastest growing egg product in the marketplace now and the thought leader to put regenerative farming in the egg case," shares John Brunnquell, President & CEO of Egg Innovations owner of the Helpful Hens premium egg brand. "Our egg producing flocks are benefiting pastures across the Midwest as they restore the soil and help build healthy ecosystems on farm. This vision is core to our mission of Chickens. People. Planet. - It's who we are and what we do, we live it. Together with our farmers and chickens, Helpful Hens allows consumers to join the mission and make the world a better place for the next generation."

Egg Innovations together with the National Association for Catering & Events (NACE) - Capital Area of Wisconsin partnered together to bring the Sustainability Showcase to life with an audience from the event industry including restaurants, caterers, planners, and retailers. The farm-to-table event displayed the balance between nature as the farm and flock are actively producing eggs in harmony with nature to meet growing consumer demands for earth-friendly products.

"Egg Innovations is a pioneer on the shelf and on the farm. Their commitment to sustainability aligns with ours at Natural Grocers, it's embedded in the fabric of the company in their DNA," states Christie A. Zimmerman, Product Standards Manager, Natural Grocers. "Our partnership stems from their commitment to meet customer demands and needs, which they are doing with the first regeneratively farmed eggs."

Helpful Hens and Blue Sky Family Farms are available nation-wide, including at Natural Grocers retailers. Both brands are provided by Egg Innovations, leaders in regenerative agriculture practices and the ethical treatment of animals as the world's leader in 100% Free Range and Pasture-Raised eggs. With more than 50 family farms and thousands of acres of pastureland dedicated to egg-laying hens, consumers can purchase these ethically produced earth-friendly premium eggs under the Blue Sky Family Farms and Helpful Hens brands. For additional information visit www.helpfulhens.com and www.blueskyfamilyfarms.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainability-panel-shares-the-benefits-of-regenerative-farming-on-consumable-goods-301592811.html

SOURCE Egg Innovations

﻿

