Sustainability Expert Dr. Tobi Petrocelli Joins MUFG to Lead Environmental and Social Risk Governance in the Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG announced today that Dr. Tobi Petrocelli has joined the company as Director of Environmental and Sustainability Management. In her role, Petrocelli oversees sustainability research, analysis and guidance. She is an influential contributor to the bank's environmental policy and manages its relationships with ecological Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Petrocelli has extensive knowledge in the field of sustainability management. Prior to joining MUFG, she founded Verde Enterprises, a consultancy created to develop sustainable solutions and best practices for capital systems and corporate operations through technological innovation and corporate responsibility. In that role, she consulted corporate clients, municipal governments and global organizations.

Petrocelli is an international contributor in the field of sustainability through her previous roles as Communications Consultant with the United Nations Environmental Programme in Geneva, Switzerland; Sustainability Advisor with AccountAbility in New York; and Director of Strategic Initiatives & Sustainability with Clearbrook Global Advisors.

A New York native, Petrocelli attended Fordham University, Columbia University and Walden University, where she earned a Doctorate in International Business Administration, a Masters in Sustainability Management and a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and Communications. She will be based in New York.

In conjunction with Petrocelli's arrival at the bank, and in a move to underscore the company's commitment to strengthening its ESG goals, MUFG recently held its first internal global ESG conference. The conference brought together global leaders within the enterprise. A direct outcome of the virtual gathering was the formation of the company's first-ever Global ESG Committee comprised of senior business line leaders within the bank. The committee will be dedicated to maintaining and growing MUFG's presence in sustainable finance league tables, continuing to remain at the forefront of financing innovative technologies, and developing new products and services that will keep the company competitive with peers in meeting the challenges of the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"This year has been a year of unparalleled change, but it's also been a time to reflect on what we, as a global financial institution, can do to harness our influence in order to drive positive outcomes for all our stakeholders. That's why I am so pleased that Tobi has joined our organization. Her breadth of experience in sustainability will help guide our environmental practices to build on our record of promoting sustainable growth for clients while simultaneously remaining responsible stewards of our finite natural resources," said Julius Robinson, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Americas at MUFG.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $136.3 billion, as of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions with total assets of approximately ¥341.9 trillion (JPY) or $3.2 trillion (USD)1, as of June 30, 2020. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.7 (JPY) as of June 30, 2020

