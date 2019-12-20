20.12.2019 12:03:00

Suspense Drama about Musical Entertainment Industry, Concord Films' Award-Winning Movie, "Dream Killer" Just Released!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a current culture focused on rising talents within music and film industries, Concord Film's newly released "Dream Killer" offers a vicarious journey into the highs and lows of seeking stardom! The story centers around a teen singer, played by Taylor Castro, accused of murdering her producer, played by Miguel Fasa, and her supportive mother, played by Christy Carson Romano, tries to save her daughter from being convicted of a murder she did not commit.

"Dream Killer" is a suspenseful drama drawing the viewer into a tense journey about the emotional costs of stardom and the powerful force of family with award-winning cast including exceptional performances by Christy Carlson Romano ("Kim Possible"), Taylor Castro ("Girlfriend Killer"), Jacy King ("Glee"), Gail Soltys ("Talia in the Kitchen"), Carson Rowland ("I Am Frankie" and "Sweet Magnolias") & Miguel Fasa ("Boyfriend Killer").

"Dream Killer" is an entertaining, suspenseful story with exceptional talent, offering audiences an enjoyable musical experience while following a suspenseful storyline. Although fiction, there is an authenticity within the film as several actors are successful, performing and recording artists. Taylor Castro gives a memorable, on stage performance including original songs from "Pure", her recently released album including "Don't Know What to Say," "Ballad of When We Danced," and "Heart of Mine" for which she was recognized by Los Angeles Film Awards as Winner of Best Young Actress Award. Miguel Fasa delivered "I Feel So Alive" with atmospheric beats, winner of Best Supporting Actor for his leading role at the Los Angeles Actors Awards. The original songs of Michelle Martinez, "Not Broken" and "Never Again" songs performed in "Dream Killer."

"Dream Killer" received three nominations and twelve prestigious awards including, Gail Soltys, "Best Supporting Actress," Carson Rowland, "Best Young Actor", and Best Ensemble by Actors Awards LA." The film won "Best Narrative Feature", "Best Drama Feature", "Best Thriller Feature" under talented direction of Barbie Castro, by the Los Angeles Film Awards. Olympus Film Festival awarded Barbie Castro, "Best Producer", "Dream Killer" Best Feature Film, and "Best Original Score".

Contact, email BarbieCastro@ConcordFilms.com or call (954) 816-0100.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suspense-drama-about-musical-entertainment-industry-concord-films-award-winning-movie-dream-killer-just-released-300978175.html

SOURCE Concord Films

