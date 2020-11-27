SMI 10’498 0.1%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’287 0.0%  Euro 1.0800 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’511 0.0%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 15’575 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9067 -0.2%  Öl 47.7 -2.4% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
27.11.2020 03:24:00

Susan L. Riddell Rose and James H. T. Riddell - Perpetual Energy Inc. Share Transaction

This joint press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Dreamworks Investment Holdings Ltd. ("Dreamworks") has today acquired 4,329,126 common shares ("Common Shares") of Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual") from Treherne Resources Ltd. ("Treherne") by means of a block trade through the facilities of the TSX (the "Transaction"). The purchase price was $0.08 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $346,330.08.

The 4,329,126 Common Shares acquired by Dreamworks and disposed of by Treherne pursuant to the Transaction constitute approximately 7.0% of the 61,821,519 outstanding Common Shares.

Dreamworks is a company controlled by Susan L. Riddell Rose ("S. Rose").  Prior to the Transaction, S. Rose owned, or controlled or directed, 20,684,699 Common Shares (inclusive of options and warrants to acquire an aggregate of 1,100,000 Common Shares which are vested or vest within 60 days), representing approximately 33.46% of the outstanding Common Shares (inclusive of such options and warrants).  Following the Transaction, S. Rose owns, or controls or directs, 25,013,825 Common Shares (inclusive of options and warrants to acquire an aggregate of 1,100,000 Common Shares which are vested or vest within 60 days), representing approximately 40.46% of the outstanding Common Shares (inclusive of such options and warrants.

Treherne is a company controlled by James H. T. Riddell ("J. Riddell").  Prior to the Transaction, J. Riddell owned, or controlled or directed, 7,397,941 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.97% of the outstanding Common Shares.  Following the Transaction, J. Riddell owns, or controls or directs, 3,068,815 Common Shares representing approximately 4.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Transaction was conducted for investment purposes.

SOURCE Susan L. Riddell Rose and James H. T. Riddell

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 228.00
1.02 %
Roche Hldg G 303.10
0.98 %
Givaudan 3’603.00
0.61 %
Nestle 102.38
0.43 %
Novartis 81.26
0.35 %
The Swatch Grp 232.00
-0.85 %
UBS Group 13.14
-0.87 %
CS Group 11.66
-0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 77.00
-1.00 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.60
-1.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.11.20
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
26.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc
26.11.20
Vontobel: Mega Shoppingdays im November bringen Umsatzrekorde
26.11.20
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
26.11.20
Weekly-Hits: Hydrogen Selection Basket – “Explosive” Wasserstoffperlen 2.0 / Logistik – Im doppelten Sinne lohnenswert
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
u-blox-Aktie schiesst nach oben: u-blox sieht Belebung in allen Segmenten und Industrien des Unternehmens
Anteile abgestossen: Das Depot von Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
An der Wall Street wird am Donnerstag feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielt sich eine positive Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit