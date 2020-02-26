Susan L. Heller Recognized for IP Achievements and Leadership

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan L. Heller of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recently honored with awards from Client Choice, American Lawyer Media, Finance Monthly, and World Trademark Review.

Client Choice honored Heller with the 2020 Client Choice Award for Intellectual Property: Trademarks (California). The award is based on nominations exclusively from corporate counsel, who rate attorneys on criteria such as legal advice, industry knowledge, strategic thinking, sharing of expertise, use of technology, and ethics.

American Lawyer Media named Heller 2020 Woman Leader in the Law, an annual distinction featuring female attorneys who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities, strong legal ability, and high ethical standards.

Finance Monthly Legal Awards 2020 recognized Heller as a winner in the U.S. Intellectual Property category. The award celebrates the achievements of legal leaders and innovators.

World Trademark Review 1000 named Heller as one of 15 private practice attorneys in California in its WTR Global Leaders 2019, which honors the world's foremost legal and corporate authorities in trademark practice, drawing on market research and interviews with leading practitioners.

"We are extremely proud to congratulate Susan on these well-earned awards. Her innovation in the field of intellectual property law, and her leadership within Greenberg Traurig and beyond make her an invaluable member of our team and trusted counsel to clients," Greenberg Traurig Senior Chairman Matthew B. Gorson said.

Heller is Co-Managing Shareholder of the Orange County office, Chair of the firm's Global Trademark & Brand Management Group, and Co-Chair of the firm's Global Women's Initiative. She is consistently recognized by numerous publications and organizations as having one of the preeminent and most innovative international trademark practices in the country, and for being a game-changer. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities and highly visible pre-IPO companies turn to Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel, honed by her three decades of experience.

