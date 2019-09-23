NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to announce that Susan Kelechi Watson and Heidi Gardner will both wear Badgley Mischka to the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ms. Watson, a member of the Emmy-nominated cast of "This is Us," will wear a Badgley Mischka ruby crepe and blush mikado sleeve off-the-shoulder gown from the Badgley Mischka spring 2020 collection.

Ms. Gardner, a cast member of "Saturday Night Live," will wear a Badgley Mischka mint and orchid hand-painted and jeweled silk organza gown from the Badgley Mischka spring 2020 collection.

Getty Images Link

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s4u6r1cn76xgx0v/AADlqNLr6ictAxiPSTp6n1l8a?dl=0

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

Contact:

Rob Caldwell

Vice President, Communications

BADGLEY MISCHKA

550 7th Ave., 22nd floor

New York, NY 10018

212-921-1585 x.249

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/susan-kelechi-watson-and-heidi-gardner-to-wear-badgley-mischka-to-the-71st-primetime-emmy-awards-300922959.html

SOURCE Badgley Mischka