Survivorship announces the speakers at their Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2020 Conference - Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt, Dr. Karol Darsa, Neil Brick and Cristina Mar...

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The regular conference will be on Saturday and Sunday May 16 - 17, 2020 and the Clinician's Conference is Friday May 15, 2020.

https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/

The conference will be at the Reconnect Integrative Trauma Treatment Center in Pacific Palisades, California. This conference provides attendees the opportunities to learn about severe abuse research and resources.

Conference Speakers will include:

Dr. Karol Darsa will speak about the 5 Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - She will discuss how trauma treatment is becoming one of the top areas to specialize in and how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients. Dr. Karol Darsa, licensed psychologist and founder and executive director of Reconnect Integrative Trauma Treatment Center. She has about 20 years of clinical and administrative experience in trauma and mental health disorders.

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblittwill speak about Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - They will discuss how many trauma survivors have debilitating psychological and physical symptoms that prevent them from maintaining gainful employment. This workshop is intended to provide an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors. Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University, Los Angeles. Pamela Perskin Noblittis a non-attorney claimants representative for individuals applying for SSDI and SSI benefits.

Neil Brick will speak about Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors. He will discuss how child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child abuse and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us has been published for over 24 years. http://neilbrick.com

Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT will discuss Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - She will talk about how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse. Cristina Mardirossian is the owner and director of Pasadena Trauma Therapy, Inc. Cristina is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in private practice in Pasadena, CA.

