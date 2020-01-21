21.01.2020 06:01:00

Survey: Less than Half of Companies in Canada Provide Remote Work Options; Six in 10 Employees Use this Perk when Offered

  • Many organizations have increased options to work outside the office in the past three years
  • Inadequate technology and lost productivity are the main reasons professionals choose not to telecommute

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - How common are remote work arrangements? According to a new survey from global staffing firm Robert Half, less than half of professionals in Canada (43 per cent) said their company provides the option to work off-site. Of those, 61 per cent take advantage of the perk and work from home; another three per cent do their job from another location, such as a café or shared office space. For the remaining 36 per cent, not having the right technology (47 per cent) and being less productive due to distractions (31 per cent) are the main deterrents to working outside the office.

Remote Work (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada)

Companies today are taking steps to support staff who want greater flexibility. In a separate survey of senior managers, 54 per cent said their organization has expanded remote work opportunities for employees in the past three years. Those organizations with 500 or more employees were more likely to offer increased telecommuting options compared to smaller businesses.

"It's important for organizations to keep their finger on the pulse of what attracts job seekers, and the ability to work remotely is clearly an offering many professionals look for," said David King, senior district president of Robert Half. "To entice top talent, employers should assess where perks like alternative work options can fit within their organization in ways that allow workers the flexibility they want, without compromising business goals."

"It's up to employers to set their staff up for success ― whether they're in the office or not," King added. "Managers need to equip workers with up-to-date tools and resources, and schedule regular updates or in-person check-ins, to ensure the entire team remains productive and engaged, no matter where they are."

For more tips on implementing in-demand perks and benefits, visit the Robert Half blog.  

About the Research
The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from 500 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments, and more than 350 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.ca. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog. 

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.01.20
Politische Unruhen in Libyen und im Irak lassen den Ölpreis steigen
20.01.20
Zwei Unterschriften sorgen für Kauflaune
20.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
20.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
20.01.20
SMI stürmt auf neues Hoch
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.01.20
Schroders: Hohe Erwartungen: Können Private Assets die grossen Hoffnungen erfüllen?
20.01.20
Schroders: Globale Transformation: Der Kampf gegen den Klimawandel in fünf Grafiken
16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum zeigt sich der Euro zu Dollar und Franken kaum verändert
Deshalb schwächt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar ab
Gold: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel
EVOTEC-Aktie profitiert: EVOTEC hebt Gewinnprognose 2019 an
Wdh Dufry-Aktien durch Asien-Sorgen belastet
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Beteiligungsmeldung bei Basilea schürt Spekulationen
Aktien Schweiz: SMI setzt Rekordlauf fort
Netflix-Bilanz in Sicht: Das erwarten Analysten
ams-Aktie im Zuge von Ergebnishoffnungen gesucht
SPD gewinnt im Sonntagstrend, Union verliert, Grüne stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht marginal höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
Die US-Aktienmärkte ruhten aufgrund eines Feiertags. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;