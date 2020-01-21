Survey: Less than Half of Companies in Canada Provide Remote Work Options; Six in 10 Employees Use this Perk when Offered

Many organizations have increased options to work outside the office in the past three years

Inadequate technology and lost productivity are the main reasons professionals choose not to telecommute

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - How common are remote work arrangements? According to a new survey from global staffing firm Robert Half, less than half of professionals in Canada (43 per cent) said their company provides the option to work off-site. Of those, 61 per cent take advantage of the perk and work from home; another three per cent do their job from another location, such as a café or shared office space. For the remaining 36 per cent, not having the right technology (47 per cent) and being less productive due to distractions (31 per cent) are the main deterrents to working outside the office.

Companies today are taking steps to support staff who want greater flexibility. In a separate survey of senior managers, 54 per cent said their organization has expanded remote work opportunities for employees in the past three years. Those organizations with 500 or more employees were more likely to offer increased telecommuting options compared to smaller businesses.

"It's important for organizations to keep their finger on the pulse of what attracts job seekers, and the ability to work remotely is clearly an offering many professionals look for," said David King, senior district president of Robert Half. "To entice top talent, employers should assess where perks like alternative work options can fit within their organization in ways that allow workers the flexibility they want, without compromising business goals."

"It's up to employers to set their staff up for success ― whether they're in the office or not," King added. "Managers need to equip workers with up-to-date tools and resources, and schedule regular updates or in-person check-ins, to ensure the entire team remains productive and engaged, no matter where they are."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from 500 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments, and more than 350 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

