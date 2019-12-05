Survey Finds Majority Of Americans Unsure Of Their Ability To Drive In Winter Weather

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is here, and drivers may not be ready for what's ahead. In a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Discount Tire – the world's largest retailer of tires and wheels – participants revealed a lack of confidence in their winter-driving skills and distrust of other drivers on the road during the colder season.

When it comes to driving during the winter, nine in 10 Americans don't trust others to stay safe on the road, although only 41% are confident in their own winter-driving abilities. And with many roads across the U.S. experiencing icy conditions throughout the winter, 48% of drivers even avoid running errands or traveling at all (42%) due to weather concerns.

Additionally, Discount Tire and OnePoll found that:

85% of respondents check their tire pressure to prep for winter weather.

79% knew the temperature outside affects their tire pressure.

Only 59% of drivers surveyed test their battery to prep their vehicle for winter.

Just half of respondents have used winter tires on their vehicles.

Only 48% were unaware tread depth determines a vehicle's safe stopping distance.

"At 45 degrees and below, all-season tires start to lose traction and grip on the road – that's when we recommend using winter tires," said Tom Williams, senior vice president of customer experience at Discount Tire. "The tread rubber of an all-season tire stiffens in extreme cold and becomes less able to provide sufficient traction, whereas winter tires have softer rubber and thousands of extra traction edges to maintain contact with the road."

Regardless of where you live or whether you purchase winter tires, one of the best ways to stay safe on the roads this winter is to have your tires checked by a professional, something only 53% of respondents plan to do. For more tire-safety information, winter-driving tips or to locate a tire professional near you, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Discount Tire is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-majority-of-americans-unsure-of-their-ability-to-drive-in-winter-weather-300970213.html

SOURCE Discount Tire