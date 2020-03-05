05.03.2020 06:01:00

Survey: 78% Of Employees At Companies That Celebrate Sports Events Say They Improve Morale

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining in the March hoopla has its perks, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. Three in four professionals (75%) said their company organizes activities to celebrate sporting events like March Madness.1 Of those respondents, 78% feel these festivities improve their on-the-job morale.1 Participating in friendly competitions and partaking in themed snack breaks or potlucks were cited as the most impactful activities among workers who reported a boost in spirits.1

Robert Half research shows celebrating sporting events in the office can be a morale booster for employees.

Employees may also engage in sports talk during the college basketball playoffs. In a separate survey of professionals, the amount of time respondents said they spend discussing nonwork topics with colleagues averaged 34.25 minutes per day.2 During sporting events like March Madness, for example, which spans 16 work days, this could be the equivalent of 9 business hours per employee.

"Employers can win big by organizing festivities that capitalize on the excitement around sporting events like March Madness," said Stephanie Naznitsky, executive director of OfficeTeam, a division of Robert Half. "Giving staff the freedom to watch a game or chat about scores together, for example, can go a long way toward building a more cohesive team and positive workplace culture."

Naznitsky added, "To keep productivity on track, managers need to clearly communicate policies regarding nonwork activities. Employees should make sure they're staying on top of tasks if they engage in sports celebrations and request time off in advance if they want to fully enjoy the tournament."

Additional findings:

  • More men (86%) than women (67%) at companies that organize sports-related activities feel the gatherings improve on-the-job morale.1
  • In the separate survey of professionals in 28 U.S. cities, respondents in Phoenix (40.65 minutes), Miami (40.64 minutes) and Nashville (38.41 minutes) spend the most time each day discussing nonwork subjects.2
  • About one-third of men polled (34%) identified major sporting events as the most popular nonwork topic of conversation in the office, versus 11% of women.2

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms.

1 Includes responses from more than 1,000 workers employed in office environments across the United States
2 Includes responses from 2,800 workers employed in office environments in 28 major U.S. cities

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

 

SOURCE Robert Half

