Survey: 54% of Canadian Workers at Companies That Celebrate Sports Events Say They Improve Morale

54 per cent of employers organize sports-related festivities, according to Robert Half research

Friendly competitions and themed food gatherings provide the biggest morale boost

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Joining in the spring sports hoopla may have its perks, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. More than half of Canadian professionals (54 per cent) said their company organizes activities to celebrate sporting events like March Madness.* Of those respondents, the same percentage (54 per cent) feel these festivities improve their on-the-job morale.* Participating in friendly competitions and partaking in themed snack breaks and potlucks were cited as the most impactful activities among workers who reported a boost in spirits.*

Employees may also engage in sports talk during playoff season. In a separate survey of Canadian professionals, respondents said they spend an average of 31.8 minutes per day discussing non-work topics with colleagues. † Nearly one-quarter of men polled (22 per cent) identified sports as the most popular non-work topic of conversation in the office, versus four per cent of women. †

"Companies that encourage their employees to enjoy events, like sports playoffs, recognize the positive impact these celebrations can have on both individual and team morale," said David King, senior district president of Robert Half. "Organizing activities like friendly office competitions, jersey days or watching games as a group gives workers the chance for a refreshing break, while helping foster greater camaraderie among staff."

Added King, "While it's important that managers clearly communicate productivity expectations when planning these events, employees also need to be responsible for their work and ensure they're staying on top of tasks even when taking part in the fun."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 500 workers employed in office environments across Canada. * †

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.ca. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada