SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1080 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’723 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’542 2.8%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 69.6 2.1% 

12.03.2021 01:09:00

SURREAL launches the virtual event platform for live experiences across any industry

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL Events—a virtual experience production company with offices in Chicago, Atlanta and Portland—has launched SURREAL, a web-based, 3D virtual environment where audiences can experience fully customizable and unparalleled events. 100% browser-based and pixel-streamed from the Cloud, SURREAL can scale from 50 to 50,000 participants for real-time, interactive events.

SURREAL launches the virtual event platform for live experiences across any industry.

Conceived in 2020, SURREAL was aggressively developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated the live event and trade show industry. A best-in-class virtual Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for intuitive, immersive events, SURREAL provides clients with a strategy for hybrid events that integrates both physical to virtual experiences.

SURREAL was built with Unreal Engine, the same revolutionary gaming engine behind Epic Games' Fortnite and Disney's The Mandalorian. This not only enables realistic, real-time 3D rendering but allows SURREAL to be configured into any environment—real or imagined—to fit the needs of clients and event organizers.

"SURREAL complements physical events without the traditional limitations of IRL, such as cost, carbon footprint or physical location," said Josh Rush, Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL. "While face-to-face communication is lasting and impactful, virtual connections are equally as powerful and important—and can seamlessly extend experiences by removing the limitations of time or location in the form of a preview, post-party or exclusive VIP offering."

SURREAL serves clients and audiences across any industry:

  • Corporations & Organizations (conferences, trade shows, meetings, virtual offices)
  • Education (from high school to higher learning)
  • Music (festivals, tours, concerts, arena shows & venues)
  • Film & Television (broadcast, red carpet events, premieres & promotions)
  • Arts & Humanities (openings & exhibits)
  • Sports & Athletics (eSports, leagues/teams & venues)

From tradeshows and conferences, sporting events and fan engagements, SURREAL is not here to replace real life but offers an enhancement of what is possible. In addition, the SURREAL platform's key features include:

  • Customizable "Real" Venues: create an event from pre-built venue templates, or design an entirely bespoke world.
  • Personalized Avatar Creator: select from pre-built templates or create a custom digital twin.
  • Intuitive Navigation: easily locomote around the space via computer mouse, teleport function or WASD / arrow keys.
  • Social-First Interactions: communicate organically via video, voice or text tools anywhere on the platform.
  • Presentation Tools: Run slides, websites, streamed or pre-recorded video using easy-to-use presentation tools.

In order to enhance the lifelike quality of the avatar creator, SURREAL recently partnered with DNABLOCK, one of the world's leading platforms for creating bespoke, photorealistic 3D avatars and cinema-quality animated content. This partnership will enable clients and attendees to create high-definition, custom avatars that mirror facial and physical features. By enabling avatars to be mapped to a simple photo upload through DNABLOCK's avatar API, SURREAL is taking its social-first approach to the next level by creating a true digital identity for users that does not exist on any other platform. For more information, contact Evie Smith at evie@rebelliouspr.com.

About SURREAL
SURREAL is a first-of-its-kind virtual event platform enabling audiences across industries to connect, collaborate and celebrate in entirely new ways. Web-based, hosted in the Cloud and pixel-streamed to participants, SURREAL provides a "digital twin" to physical events and experiences—bridging the possible and impossible in any virtual environment imaginable. Designed to be social-first, gamelike and avatar-based, SURREAL inspires organic meetings and real-world "collisions" in a variety of spaces and with intuitive tools that make it easy to converse and connect with colleagues. Visit www.surrealevents.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surreal-launches-the-virtual-event-platform-for-live-experiences-across-any-industry-301246115.html

SOURCE SURREAL Events

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.03.21 Vontobel: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
11.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Finanzsektor – Verbesserte Aussichten / Megatrends – Ein spezielles Trio
11.03.21 SMI nimmt 11.000er-Marke wieder ins Visier
10.03.21 wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/EbgzjR1TEwk

wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.

wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Roche-Aktie schlussendlich mit Verlusten
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet
Ärger an den Finanzmärkten? Paul Singer stützt sich auf Tesla und Bitcoin
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie schlussendlich höher
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt laut Studie auch vor asymptomatischer Infektion - Aktien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Dow macht stärker Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 14'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen aus dem Handel
Schweiz kauft weitere Millionen Pfizer/BioNTech-Impfdosen - Aktien legen zu
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit