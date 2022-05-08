Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’730 -1.2%  SPI 15’075 -1.3%  Dow 32’899 -0.3%  DAX 13’674 -1.6%  Euro 1.0429 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’629 -1.8%  Gold 1’883 0.4%  Bitcoin 35’557 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9891 0.4%  Öl 113.1 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
08.05.2022 22:29:00

Surpassing Mick Jagger and Billy Joel, Charlie Mitchell, the 16-year-old Australian produced by Narada Michael Walden, known for producing Whitney Houston, debuts at #1 on Adult Contemporary charts

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Mitchell, the 16-year old singer from the Gold Coast, has seen his debut single skyrocket to #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts. ESW Management can officially confirm that Narada Michael Walden's production of the original Brian Evans song "Even After," a song Evans wrote about his mother has topped the Adult Contemporary charts. Jesse Stenger and Evans, who executive produced the song with Charlie Mitchell creating the melody, were stunned at the news.

Surpassing Mick Jagger and Billy Joel on the PlayMPE charts, the leader in music distribution directly to radio programmers, Charlie Mitchell will appear for the first time nationally in Australia on the morning show Studio 10 on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.

"We are being swarmed with requests at this point. This morning we awoke to an email inbox that was so full that people were calling us to tell us their emails were bouncing back," said Stenger.

"This is no surprise to me," said Evans. "I knew the moment I saw him."

The song, "Even After," was written by Evans in a unique way. The first verse conveys the words of a loved one who may have lost someone in some way, while the second verse and bridge is the one you lost speaking to you.

"When I was writing it, and it took me years to be able to after my mothers tragic and untimely passing, I knew that even as a singer myself, I couldn't bring myself to sing it. I was just too attached to it. When I discovered Charlie on social media, I knew he had the vulnerability that would give the kid a shot. People will interpret it in their own way. Some think it's about a break-up, some think it's about when someone passes," says Evans. "What I didn't expect was how talented Charlie was, and his unique "old soul" ability to interpret a song so young. It's really extraordinary."

Narada Michael Walden's words were a lot simpler: "Charlie Mitchell is a superstar in the making. I'm glad Brian brought him to me and we have a lot more work to do together."

The song, "Even After," can be downloaded on Apple iTunes, Spotify, and anywhere else music can be downloaded. His official website is charliemitchellmusic.com, and his Facebook is Facebook.com/CharlieMitchellMusic where he had over 35,000 followers prior to Walden even producing him.

The chart can be seen at https://daily.plaympe.com/adult-contemporary-weekly-top-20-downloads/

 

Charlie Mitchell, produced at Narada Michael Walden, debuts at #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts, surpassing Mick Jagger and Billy Joel. The song,

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surpassing-mick-jagger-and-billy-joel-charlie-mitchell-the-16-year-old-australian-produced-by-narada-michael-walden-known-for-producing-whitney-houston-debuts-at-1-on-adult-contemporary-charts-301542218.html

SOURCE ESW Management

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.05.22 Aixtron-Wachstumssprung ist profitabel
06.05.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
06.05.22 Aktien-Anlage trotz unsicherer Zeiten?
06.05.22 SMI - wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
06.05.22 Bernhard Wenger – 21Shares: Was haben Bitcoin und Gold gemeinsam? | BX Swiss TV
05.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
05.05.22 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’379.54 13.92 RSSM1U
Short 12’899.45 8.57 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’730.42 06.05.2022 17:31:54
Long 11’135.50 16.95 OSSM2U
Long 10’905.50 12.71 OSSM3U
Long 10’280.66 7.62 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk erhebt schwere Vorwürfe gegen Tesla-Gründer
Analysten erwarten breite Erholungsbewegung vor einem grossen Börsencrash
Krypto-Boom erreicht Nahen Osten
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Credit Suisse offenbar ins Visier der französischen Justiz geraten
Syngenta-Aktie: Syngenta-CEO bekräftigt Plan zur Zweitkotierung an der SIX
Nouriel Roubini warnt erneut vor einer bevorstehenden Stagflation
"Die grösste Heuchelei unserer Zeit": Carl Icahn kritisiert ESG-Politik der Wall-Street-Konzerne
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verteidigt Tendenz
MicroStrategy-Chef: Bitcoin ist perfekt geeignet für die Altersvorsorge

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit