<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2019 08:46:48

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities'

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities'

23-Aug-2019 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement[1] of a significant fact

"Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities"

1. General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1.3. The issuer's location

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority

00155-A

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.8. Date when the event (significant fact) occurred

22 August 2019

 

2. Information content

2.1. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524.

2.2. Issues state registration numbers of the securities of the issuer and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A as of 24 June 2003; preference shares: 20100155-А dated 24 June 2003.  

2.3. Reporting period for which income is paid on the issuer's securities: 2018.

2.4. Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type):
per ordinary shares: RUB 23,221,896,558.25;

per preference shares: RUB 58,689,226,550.70.

Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type):

per ordinary share: RUB 0.65;

per preference share: RUB 7.62.

2.5. Total number of the issuer's shares of a relevant category (type), income on which to be paid:

ordinary shares: 35,725,994,705;

preference shares: 7,701,998,235.

2.6. Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash.

2.7. Date as of which the list of persons having the right to receive income paid on the issuer's securities is compiled:
18 July 2019.

2.8. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 22 August 2019.

2.9. Total amount of dividends paid on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type):

per ordinary shares: RUB 23,206,188,710.83;

per preference shares: RUB 58,058,424,986.85.

2.10. Reasons for the failure of income payment on the issuer's securities in full: failure to pay income on the issuer's securities in full is due to the fact that the issuer and its registrar lack correct and required addresses and bank details of a person entitled to the dividends.

 

  3. Signature

3.1. Director General

       "Surgutneftegas" PJSC                            ___________________                                  V.L.Bogdanov

 

3.2. Date 23 August 2019                                           STAMP

 

 

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 17788
EQS News ID: 862273

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=862273&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten