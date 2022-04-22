'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the securities are determined

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested

in the securities are determined

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities as per the resolution on the issue of such securities, in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in such securities are determined (established).

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined (established):

participation in the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined (established): 05 June 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the resolution about the date when the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined (established) (the date of compiling the list of holders of the issuer's securities for the purpose of exercising the rights vested in the issuer's securities): 21 April 2022, Minutes No. 3p.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312