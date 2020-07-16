Surgio Health Featured in an Article Regarding Centura Health Making Innovative Improvements to the SPD Processes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgio HealthTM, a surgical logistics and instrument tracking management software company, was featured in an article posted by Elizabeth Hofheinz, M.P.H., M.Ed. at OrthoSpineNews related to the proactive steps Centura Health is taking to stay ahead of the bioburden curve in their 17-facility network serving Colorado and western Kansas.

Daniel Whetten, Supply Chain Manager at Centura Health, states, "This era of surgical downtime is the ideal moment for SPDs to refine their processes and prepare for the reopening of elective cases. Instead of furloughing SPD staff, hospitals can have them engage in thoughtful planning so that they can approach cases in a methodical manner instead of always putting out fires."

This is a critical topic highlighted by an example of a sterilization technician working at Goshen Health in Indiana that skipped one step in a multi-step cleaning process of surgical equipment resulting in more than 1,000 patients potentially being exposed to HIV or hepatitis.

Chris Stewart, CEO of Surgio Health, states, "Like the rest of us, hospital administrations are feeling significant pressure these days. The immediate impact Surgio provides is a sense of control over SPD processes and vendor interaction with your facility…and that extends to a heightened sense of control over patient safety. Since elective surgeries have slowed or have been canceled due to COVID-19, this is the perfect opportunity for SPDs to address ways to improve on departmental processes, workflows and procedures. Vendors dropping off dirty and incomplete instrument sets, SPD staff rushing through the decontamination, cleaning and sterilization process because the OR calls and needs instrument tray's ASAP…all of that can become a thing of the past with Surgio's suite of interdepartmental solutions."

Surgio Health is aware of the complexities and vulnerabilities present in hospital SPDs and the wider surgical supply chain. The Surgio Platform transforms your SPD from a necessary cost center to an OR optimization tool that positively impacts your healthcare value equation.

Chris Allen: "The Surgio platform is nimble and able to respond to what we need. In developing it with Centura, they did not just do an overlay of a computer program on top of what we were already doing. They forced us to take a step back and think, 'If we can have the moon what would that look like?'"

About Surgio Health

Sterile Processing Departments (SPD) are the lifeblood of the OR's they support; constantly in motion and under pressure to respond to OR needs at a moment's notice. One misstep in workflow could lead to a sentinel event that can be detrimental to a hospital, their system, and worst of all: the patient.

Enter Surgio Health — a managed software solution that applies modern technologies to digitally govern process, track instruments, educate and measure Sterile Processing Departments best practice. Surgio is a management hub unique to the healthcare space that brings every influencer, from manufacturer to the operating room, into alignment under one simple, easy-to-use platform. Raise the standards of protection for your hospital and the patients you serve and transform your SPD from a necessary cost center to a department that positively impacts the healthcare value equation.

