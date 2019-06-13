Surgical Theater's Precision VR® featured during Late-Breaking Science Sessions at the Transcatheter Valve Therapies 2019 Structural Heart Summit

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its rich history of providing surgeons and their patients dynamic visualization experiences in the clinic and throughout the treatment continuum, Surgical Theater is proud that the Precision VR® platform is being featured at the Transcatheter Valve Therapies (TVT) Structural Heart Summit's Late-Breaking Science Sessions in Chicago, IL.

Jorge Castellanos, MD, Interventional Cardiologist with Hoag Hospital Presbyterian and Newport Heart Medical Group, will be presenting his study titled, 360-degree Virtual Reality Consultations for the Structural Heart Disease Patient. Dr. Castellanos collected feedback from patients after each experienced a 360˚ VR consultation using Precision VR® by Surgical Theater for aortic valve stenosis or atrial fibrillation. Patients were surveyed after being shown DICOM images versus a 360° virtual tour of their specific anatomy while wearing a Virtual Reality Headset. The results were powerful and demonstrated that the use of 360˚ VR enhanced patient education, increased patient satisfaction and understanding and increased surgical conversion. Attendees at TVT in Chicago can observe Dr. Castellanos' moderated poster presentation during the Late-Breaking Science Session on July 13th at 4:15pm.

"Surgical Theater with its 360-degree software has created the most advanced immersion experience for patients where they can fly through their reconstructed body in virtual reality and see exactly how the prosthesis will look," said Dr. Castellanos. "This technology is revolutionizing the way patients understand their disease process".

The 360° virtual reality fly-through is designed to allow patients and their physician to step into the patient's complex diagnosis and to walk together inside a 360-degree, Virtual Reality reconstruction of the patient's anatomy. By putting on the VR goggles, patients can further explore their anatomy by simply turning their head up and down and side to side with 360˚ immersion. Precision VR® environments are rendered from comprehensive, combined modalities of CT and MRI.

"Our Precision VR® technology has offered our hospital partners tremendous value in providing surgeons and their patients the ability to walk inside the 360˚ model," said Moty Avisar, CEO and Co-founder of Surgical Theater. "The work Dr. Castellanos is doing has proven to be essential in the way physicians communicate with their patients. Patients can now grasp and understand what their physician is explaining to them regarding their anatomy, pathology, and interventional plan. Not only that, patients can be more involved and become integral collaborators in their own care plan."

About Surgical Theater

Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient's own anatomy scans. Rendered from comprehensive combined modalities of CT, MRI as well as advanced post processing images such as DTI and BOLD, the 360° virtual reality fly-through is designed to allow surgeons to walk and fly-through a reconstruction of the patient's own anatomy and pathology. While wearing the VR headset, a VR-empowered physician and patient, walk together into the space between vascular structures, standing between the arteries and the tumor, or aneurysm. By simply turning their head from side to side and/or up and down, the patient can further explore their own anatomy, as the surgeon explains and demonstrates the planned surgical path that the medical team will use during their procedure. This 360° visual representation gives the patient and their families an informative and deep understanding of their condition, by visually answering questions regarding surgical approaches and other medical concerns.

Recent developments of the Surgical Theater line of products includes the utilization of advanced Augmented Reality (AR) techniques. By fusing Surgical Theater's proprietary CT/MRI based 360°degree patient-specific model with the image from the operating room microscope, synchronized Augmented Reality is achieved, which allows the surgeon to see structures that are hidden behind the pathology. For example, the surgeon can see the vessel that is hidden behind the tumor, and therefore can prepare to protect it during tumor removal, potentially preventing adverse effects. SynchronizAR, a one-of-a-kind solution, supports a surgeon's challenging and complex mission to remove the pathology while preserving the peripheral vital structures.

Precision VR® is proven to increase patient satisfaction, improve patient engagement, surgical plans and a hospital's financial performance

Find out more at www.SurgicalTheater.net and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SurgicalTheater

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/surgicaltheater/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/surgical-theater/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-theaters-precision-vr-featured-during-late-breaking-science-sessions-at-the-transcatheter-valve-therapies-2019-structural-heart-summit-300867547.html

SOURCE Surgical Theater