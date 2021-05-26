SMI 11’336 0.3%  SPI 14’605 0.3%  Dow 34’312 -0.2%  DAX 15’452 -0.1%  Euro 1.0961 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’912 0.7%  Bitcoin 35’903 4.8%  Dollar 0.8965 0.1%  Öl 68.4 -0.4% 
26.05.2021 14:38:00

Surgical Caps vs. Scrub Caps: SurgicalCaps.com and ScrubCaps.com Are Now One Ecommerce Website at SURGICALCAPS.COM

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling top quality designer Surgical Caps and Scrub Caps using USA Manufacturing USA Sewing USA Made USA Warehousing in stock ships daily with premium 100% Cotton Fabrics, products are washed and ready to wear. 20 years plus selling direct online from SurgicalCaps.com.

SurgicalCaps.com introduces a new product line, the Ponytail Scrub Cap for long hair / ponytails. Wrapping the long hair into the ponytail sack secured with 2 ribbons (Ribbon 100% Polyester CPSIA Compliant). The Ponytail Ball fabric surrounds your long hair, firmly wrapping it in the fabric sack, with 2 ribbons to secure the sack closed.

XLARGE Scrub Surgical Caps, feature the same great scrub cap product design only bigger and larger for more overall coverage.

Bouffant Surgical Hats are made from 100% cotton fabric in a circular design with a fabric encased elastic band.

Customer Testimonials over 3752 Verified Five Stars, A+ Rated Reviews:

"Great. Exactly what I expected."

"Loved the service and speed of delivery"

"Excellent: I would definitely buy from you again. Fast shipping easy to use website, great value"

"Love this scrub cap! I have such a hard time finding the right scrub caps with a good pony tail pocket and tie. This one is perfect and is so comfortable"

"Best Surgical caps. The fabric color choices are spectacular. The fit is also fantastic. The feel and quality of the fabric is superb. My favorite surgery caps by far!"

"Great surgical cap, made well and worth it! Item arrived quickly and was exactly what I asked for"

"Love my new surgical caps! My head doesn't itch while wearing it and it keeps my head cool"

  • Express Shopify Checkout - finish in Two Minutes
  • In Stock - USA Warehousing - Los Angeles, CA USA
  • Ships Daily - Limited Worldwide Shipping
  • 100% Cotton - USA Manufacturing - USA Sewing, USA Made
  • 3756+ Verified 5 Star Rated Reviews, A+
  • Over 20 years selling online direct, since 1998
  • Awarded Google Trusted Store 4.8 out of 5.0 - rated A+
  • Shop Confidently with the Norton Shopping Guarantee √
  • HTTPS Sitewide - Shop Secure with SSL encryption 
  • All Major Credit Cards and PayPal 
  • Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Shop Pay
  • Washed and Ready to Wear

Thanks for Shopping always online direct for 20+ years @  SURGICALCAPS.COM

Media contact:
Cliff Ford
310714@email4pr.com 
800-523-6920

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-caps-vs-scrub-caps-surgicalcapscom-and-scrubcapscom-are-now-one-ecommerce-website-at-surgicalcapscom-301299673.html

SOURCE SurgicalCaps.com

﻿

