01.08.2021 12:50:00

Surgery Centers get much needed efficiencies with PREFcards™ integration

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PREFcards™, a cloud-based, mobile-friendly preference card manager for ASC's and Hospitals is announcing an integration partnership today with Hybrent, a multi-vendor inventory manager & procurement platform.

This API integration allows their mutual clients to gain efficiencies like perpetual inventory management based on items actually used in surgery.

When master inventory is updated inside of Hybrent, those changes will automatically be updated inside PREFcards™. And when items are marked as used inside PREFcards™, a deprecation file is sent back to Hybrent so stock levels can be updated automatically.

"We're excited to work with Hybrent because we both share a vision of helping our clients transform their daily processes with smart technology," says Chad Ramos, CEO of PREFcards™.

Jacque Grant, Director of Surgical Services at Hybrent said this about the partnership, "When client outcome is the ultimate goal, you find great partners like PREFcards™."

The connection is live as of today and is offered free to all mutual clients. There is no additional configuration required by the user.

To find out more information about both companies, join Chad & Jacque as they co-host a webinar titled "Get Your Nights & Weekends Back" on August 3rd at 10am PST.

Media Contact

Chad Ramos, PREFcards™, +1 7024837721, chad@prefcards.com

SOURCE PREFcards™

﻿

