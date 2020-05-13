|
Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2020 the following nine director nominees were elected:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
James Pasieka
91,165,959
99.09
840,447
0.91
Marion Burnyeat
91,253,716
99.18
752,690
0.82
Paul Colborne
91,490,037
99.44
516,369
0.56
Daryl Gilbert
90,877,077
98.77
1,129,329
1.23
Michelle Gramatke
90,977,763
98.88
1,028,643
1.12
Robert Leach
91,029,674
98.94
976,732
1.06
Allison Maher
91,049,481
98.96
956,925
1.04
P. Daniel O'Neil
91,464.502
99.41
541,904
0.59
Murray Smith
83,634,971
90.90
8,371,435
9.10
In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.
Votes For
Votes Against
#
%
#
%
Approval of Amendment to
Stock Incentive Plan and
Unallocated Awards under
Plan
88,405,725
96.09
3,600,681
3.91
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.
