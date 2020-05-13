13.05.2020 01:35:00

Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2020 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Votes For

 Votes Withheld


#

%

#

%

James Pasieka

91,165,959

99.09

840,447

0.91

Marion Burnyeat

91,253,716

99.18

752,690

0.82

Paul Colborne

91,490,037

99.44

516,369

0.56

Daryl Gilbert

90,877,077

98.77

1,129,329

1.23

Michelle Gramatke

90,977,763

98.88

1,028,643

1.12

Robert Leach

91,029,674

98.94

976,732

1.06

Allison Maher

91,049,481

98.96

956,925

1.04

P. Daniel O'Neil

91,464.502

99.41

541,904

0.59

Murray Smith

83,634,971

90.90

8,371,435

9.10

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.


Votes For

Votes Against


#

%

#

%

Approval of Amendment to





Stock Incentive Plan and





Unallocated Awards under





Plan

88,405,725

96.09

3,600,681

3.91

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

