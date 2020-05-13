Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2020 the following nine director nominees were elected:



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % James Pasieka 91,165,959 99.09 840,447 0.91 Marion Burnyeat 91,253,716 99.18 752,690 0.82 Paul Colborne 91,490,037 99.44 516,369 0.56 Daryl Gilbert 90,877,077 98.77 1,129,329 1.23 Michelle Gramatke 90,977,763 98.88 1,028,643 1.12 Robert Leach 91,029,674 98.94 976,732 1.06 Allison Maher 91,049,481 98.96 956,925 1.04 P. Daniel O'Neil 91,464.502 99.41 541,904 0.59 Murray Smith 83,634,971 90.90 8,371,435 9.10

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.





Votes For Votes Against

# % # % Approval of Amendment to







Stock Incentive Plan and







Unallocated Awards under







Plan 88,405,725 96.09 3,600,681 3.91

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

