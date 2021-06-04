SMI 11’511 0.4%  SPI 14’836 0.3%  Dow 34’577 -0.1%  DAX 15’633 0.2%  Euro 1.0958 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’079 -0.2%  Gold 1’871 -1.9%  Bitcoin 35’035 3.8%  Dollar 0.9034 0.6%  Öl 71.4 0.2% 
04.06.2021 00:00:00

Surge Energy America Announces Use of Dual Fuel Completions

HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces the use of dual fuel completions on a multi-well, multi-zone pad in its Moss Creek field.

Surge Energy recently completed a multi-zone, 10 well project in the Company's Moss Creek field in Howard County. Within this project, the Company completed a five-well pad with a compressed natural gas ("CNG") and diesel dual fuel system which yielded a GHG emissions reduction of approximately 845 metric tons (1.86 million pounds) of CO2e Emissions. Further, the Company has plans to introduce an electric frac fleet in 2021 to further reduce GHG emissions.

"The use of CNG and diesel dual fuel powered fracking is the latest example of Surge's culture of innovation," stated CEO Linhua Guan. "Using dual fuel completions and plans to further reduce GHG emissions with an electric frac fleet demonstrate Surge's commitment to sustainability."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 110,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas in 2019. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

