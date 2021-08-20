Surge Energy America Announces Top Quartile Water and Methane Intensity Performance

|
20.08.2021 03:28:00
HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces top quartile water conservation performance in the Permian Basin per an industry benchmarking survey.
Surge Energy recently participated in a benchmarking survey that included freshwater and methane intensity comparisons for 13 operators in the Permian Basin during the years 2019 and 2020. Surge Energy was a top quartile performer during these periods. Freshwater intensity measures the volume of freshwater withdrawn from local sources for fracking operations relative to the resulting barrel of oil equivalent production. The data estimates the freshwater intensity and exposure to water stress for an area of operation. Methane intensity measures methane emissions relative to barrel of oil equivalent production.
Over 65 million total barrels of freshwater have been conserved since the inception of Surge Energy's water recycling program. Additionally, our water pipeline system eliminated approximately 500,000 truck trips on local roads and saved over 5 million truck miles in 2020 which eliminates emissions associated with diesel trucks.
"The results of this industry survey are just the latest example of Surge's commitment to sustainability by being a basin leader in water recycling and conservation," stated CEO Linhua Guan.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas in 2019. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
